Before the NBA season was suspended, Durant was playing in games of three-on-four and four-on-four with the Nets’ “extra work group” while he rehabbed his Achilles injury. Guard Theo Pinson, who was part of those sessions, said Durant was “unguardable,” and general manager Sean Marks said Durant “looked like Kevin Durant” when he observed him. Cannady said his observations from this summer mirror those. “I can confirm what all those guys said,” Cannady said. “He’s one of the most talented, special players I’ve ever seen in person. He looks healthy. He looks extremely good.”