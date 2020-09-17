USA Today Sports

20 hours ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic
Sacramento owner Vivek Ranadivé, his son Aneel and interim executive VP Joe Dumars held in-person interviews with their three finalists in San Francisco: Minnesota’s Sachin Gupta on Sunday and McNair and former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox on Monday. Both Gupta and Wilcox had strong interviews. Interim head of basketball ops Joe Dumars joined owner in the in-person interviews and is expected to remain with the franchise as an advisor, sources said.

September 17, 2020 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
Before the NBA season was suspended, Durant was playing in games of three-on-four and four-on-four with the Nets’ “extra work group” while he rehabbed his Achilles injury. Guard Theo Pinson, who was part of those sessions, said Durant was “unguardable,” and general manager Sean Marks said Durant “looked like Kevin Durant” when he observed him. Cannady said his observations from this summer mirror those. “I can confirm what all those guys said,” Cannady said. “He’s one of the most talented, special players I’ve ever seen in person. He looks healthy. He looks extremely good.”
2 hours ago via Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic

Cannady asked Irving for advice after that game in which he gave up five straight baskets to him. “Look man, I’m trying to stop you and I can’t,” Cannady told him. “How is it that you have the ball so loose on a string and tight at the same time? How can I have more mobility with my dribble so it’s not so tight? As a shooter, how can I use my dribble to set me up?” Irving walked Cannady through how he’s worked on his legendary handles and gave Cannady a number of drills to do, ones that Irving regularly does himself. Cannady has done those daily since.
2 hours ago via Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic

September 17, 2020 | 8:05 pm EDT Update
