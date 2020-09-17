Kevin Chouinard: Shanghai Sharks announced on Weibo that Neven Spahija will be their head coach. Spahija was an assistant with the Hawks (2014-17) and Grizzlies (2019-20).
September 17, 2020 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
Chris Grenham: Rachel Nichols says Gordon Hayward was optimistic about his recovery this morning, which is good news as we watch the Celtics struggle on offense.
Ira Winderman: Dragic has extended his streak of double-figure scoring playoff games to 28, the fourth-longest streak in franchise playoff history. The only names above him on the list are Dwyane Wade (twice) and LeBron James.
Tim Reynolds: Stupid stat, as promised. 3’s are wild, y’all. And Jae Crowder, you just made history. Crowder’s jumper with 5:43 left in the third quarter tonight was the 33,333rd 3-pointer in NBA postseason history.
Tim Bontemps: According to @ESPNStatsInfo, that -20 third quarter was Boston’s single-worst quarter, by scoring margin, of the season. Celtics picked quite the time for that to happen.
Earlier this summer, Devin Cannady found himself in the middle of the best and worst basketball situation at the same time. In Los Angeles, he was playing a game of two-on-two with Kevin Durant as his teammate.
Before the NBA season was suspended, Durant was playing in games of three-on-four and four-on-four with the Nets’ “extra work group” while he rehabbed his Achilles injury. Guard Theo Pinson, who was part of those sessions, said Durant was “unguardable,” and general manager Sean Marks said Durant “looked like Kevin Durant” when he observed him. Cannady said his observations from this summer mirror those. “I can confirm what all those guys said,” Cannady said. “He’s one of the most talented, special players I’ve ever seen in person. He looks healthy. He looks extremely good.”
Cannady asked Irving for advice after that game in which he gave up five straight baskets to him. “Look man, I’m trying to stop you and I can’t,” Cannady told him. “How is it that you have the ball so loose on a string and tight at the same time? How can I have more mobility with my dribble so it’s not so tight? As a shooter, how can I use my dribble to set me up?” Irving walked Cannady through how he’s worked on his legendary handles and gave Cannady a number of drills to do, ones that Irving regularly does himself. Cannady has done those daily since.
September 17, 2020 | 8:05 pm EDT Update
Ryan Wolstat: Jamal Murray on seeing his name on the list with the likes of LeBron James (youngest to score 40 in a Game 7) and Steve Nash … “Just getting started.” Said there’s still a lot he can improve on. “It’s good to be a pioneer,” Murray said of getting more eyes on Canadian talent.
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro has made it 11 consecutive games scoring in double figures, breaking Dwyane Wade’s Heat rookie record of 10 in a row, set in the 2004 playoffs.
Jeff Zillgitt: Brad Stevens, unaware that there are not definitive dates/times for the Heat-Celtics series after Game 3: “Well, since I didn’t even know that until you just said it, I would say that it hasn’t impacted my preparation at all. I just figure we’re playing every other day …”