Patrick Lynch’s committee selected: Tony Ressler, the billionaire who owns the Hawks, runs Ares fund which is one of many funds in the NYPD pension documents. Mid-Ocean Partners is a spinoff of Deutsche Bank, which has gotten into all kinds of trouble lately, with ties to Russian money laundering, Jeffrey Epstein, and Trump. Mid-Ocean was founded by a man named Ted Virtue, who—like Ressler—is a Hawks investor.
September 22, 2020 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
The Bulls hired Donovan, 55, to replace Jim Boylen on Tuesday, another sign that new executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas means business. And Noah, in a phone conversation from New York, strongly praised the move. “It feels great. I just know they’re in good hands,” Noah said. “It’s a team that I sacrificed a lot for, given a lot for. So when I see a hire like that, it just makes me happy. I know that I have family in the building. It’s exciting.
“I’m happy for the Bulls’ organization because they’re getting a great coach, somebody who is an unbelievable motivator and somebody who is family to me. When they decided to name the (Florida) court ‘Billy Donovan Court’ all his old players came to support him. That just says a lot about who is as a man and who he is as a person — just the fact everybody would show up for his celebration. “He’s someone who cares about his players, someone who is very demanding, someone who is very competitive and just has a great balance to him. It’s a great hire.”
September 22, 2020 | 8:02 pm EDT Update
Harrison Wind: Malone on the second-half defense says Denver was more aggressive and kept the Lakers out of transition: “It was keeping them in the half-court…I thought we had a much greater sense of urgency to get back, show a crowd to LeBron, Anthony Davis, and that ignited our offense.”