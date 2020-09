Tatum, meanwhile, slogged through a scoreless first half before pouring in 28 points in the second. Fellow All-Star Kemba Walker, who has a pair of 50-point games in his career, has reached the 30-point mark just once in these playoffs. There is always a chance that either player could catch lightning in a bottle when it is needed most. “It’s not like guys are playing really bad,” Ainge said. “But to win you need some special performances out of some of your guys. Not everybody has to do it. It’s not like someone needs to go score 37 points for us, but we do need to make enough shots. We do need to make teams pay for the guys they’re leaving open, and we need to take care of the ball.”