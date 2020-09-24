“When he got the plantar fasciitis, he really did a lot of things to get himself ready to play,” Lucas said. “He was coming off of (near) five 20-rebound nights (in late November), so he was playing really well. Clint was emerging as someone who I thought was positioning himself to be an All-Star in our league. His game has grown so much. His game is so versatile. He can run the floor. He’s the exact prototype of what you should be looking for in a center.
September 24, 2020 | 5:34 pm EDT Update
Ainge wants them to understand how precious this chance is, even if it begins to feel somewhat normal. He said that has been his primary message to the Celtics this week, as they try to claw back and reach their first NBA Finals under coach Brad Stevens. “Resolve,” Ainge said. “This opportunity doesn’t come along all the time. Guys at young ages probably think that it will. I’m not sure that when you’re as young as some of our players are that you can appreciate that. You just don’t know when these opportunities come along. You think they’re going to last forever.”
Ainge understands the long odds but he remains confident that Boston can bounce back before it is too late. He said several times in a 15-minute phone interview Thursday that he believes the Celtics’ best games are yet to come. The issue, of course, is that the margin for error has now been erased. “I’m not panicking,” Ainge said. “I really believe in these guys and I think that they’re showing some great moments, and we just need to be able to sustain it longer.”
Tatum, meanwhile, slogged through a scoreless first half before pouring in 28 points in the second. Fellow All-Star Kemba Walker, who has a pair of 50-point games in his career, has reached the 30-point mark just once in these playoffs. There is always a chance that either player could catch lightning in a bottle when it is needed most. “It’s not like guys are playing really bad,” Ainge said. “But to win you need some special performances out of some of your guys. Not everybody has to do it. It’s not like someone needs to go score 37 points for us, but we do need to make enough shots. We do need to make teams pay for the guys they’re leaving open, and we need to take care of the ball.”
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney’s been cleared for full contact for a month. Had core surgery right after the season for nagging injury: “I couldn’t really jump (last season), I couldn’t really slide. Biggest part for me is to stop being scared. I played last season scared to move.”
September 24, 2020 | 5:16 pm EDT Update
76ers looking to make changes in front office
As they attempt to restructure their front office this offseason, the Sixers are currently focused on making executive hires underneath GM Elton Brand, who has been the team’s point man during their coaching search, sources tell PhillyVoice.
While team sources would not completely rule out the possibility of a hire above Brand, they emphasized the franchise was primarily concerned with building out a staff under Brand, who seems to have emerged with the best reputation on the other side of two disjointed years of roster moves. What the staff looks like around him is ultimately still in flux. EVP of Basketball Ops Alex Rucker, for example, has had his name floated on several occasions as a potential victim of the chopping block.
Ultimately it sounds like individual staff decisions will hinge on external candidates they attempt to lure to Philadelphia. The door is still open for a variety of possibilities, sources say, ranging from staffers being let go to being shifted into new roles in the new look front office. Final decisions will not be made until the team figures out who is being added.