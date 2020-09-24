All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: John Collins on Clint Capela: "I've ne… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: John Collins on Clint Capela: “I’ve never really played with someone who can attack the glass like I can.” Uncategorized Clint Capela, John Collins, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email