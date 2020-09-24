All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on Steve Nash (one of Youn… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on Steve Nash (one of Young’s mentors/role models) becoming the Nets coach: “I texted him the day it happened and told him I was rooting for him, hope he has a great career in coaching, unless he’s playing us. But I was just happy for him.” Coaching, Uncategorized Coaching, Steve Nash, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email