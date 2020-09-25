“My main focus going into my third year is winning,” Young said. “I think that’s always been my focus, but it is even more now than ever. Watching these games has been tough, and just being in that position. So that’s my main thing going into Year Three. Winning, and doing whatever I need to do to get us over the top and get into the playoffs.”
September 25, 2020 | 7:42 pm EDT Update
Anthony Davis questionable for Game 5
Marc J. Spears: Lakers injury report for Game 5: Anthony Davis (sprained left ankle) and Dion Waiters (sore left groin) are questionable. Alex Caruso (sore right wrist), Danny Green (Volar plate injury, left ring finger) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are probable.
Tim Reynolds: If you’re wondering if the conference finals and NBA Finals will have trophy ceremonies after clinches, the NBA says they will. How they’ll compare to past years, with most team executives and others who’d be part of such moments not “in the bubble,” I have no idea.
Tony Jones: Dell Demps steps directly into Johnnie Bryant’s role on the bench, league sources tell The Athletic. The Jazz shy away from assigning hierarchy among assistants. But if Quin Snyder gets kicked out of a game, Alex Jensen would take over
The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Dell Demps and Keyon Dooling to its coaching staff. “I was fortunate to work with Dell to begin my career as a head coach in professional basketball and I know he will delve into his role on the bench,” said Head Coach Quin Snyder.“ He has an incredible work ethic and commitment to his craft. His vast experience both as a player and in front office roles brings a unique perspective that will be invaluable to our team, we’re excited to welcome him to the Jazz.”
“Keyon is a fantastic addition for us on multiple levels and someone I’ve always had tremendous respect for since our time at Missouri where we formed a close bond that has continued throughout the years,” said Snyder. “He’s a natural leader who was a captain on multiple teams in the league and I have no doubt that the way he approached the game as a player will translate to the work he puts in with our roster on the court.”
Barry Jackson: For the fifth time in head-to-head competitions in the past 2 weeks, regular season NFL outdrew NBA playoffs. But last night was by far the closest: 5.4 million people watched Dolphins-Jags on NFL Network; 4.6 million people watched Game 4 of Lakers-Nuggets Western Finals on TNT.
September 25, 2020 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: To prepare for possible return to NBA arenas for 2020-21 season, the league sent teams a 32-page manual with cleaning and disinfecting protocols to “reset” arenas, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Mike Trudell: Vogel on Howard and McGee: “Those guys have done a great job all season of partnering up to man the center position … this is a matchup where it favors us to flip flop the roles and (have Dwight start).”
Michael Singer: Vogel called it a “false narrative” regarding the fouls. Said teams regularly submit clips through the officiating portal. That’s all that happened after Game 3.