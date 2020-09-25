USA Today Sports

So one day, a close friend pulled up a few YouTube vide…

19 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports
So one day, a close friend pulled up a few YouTube videos that he thought would keep Young entertained. One video showcased Young’s first All-Star appearance in his second season. Another captured the 50-point game he had Feb. 20 against the Miami Heat. The videos entertained Young. They also infuriated him. “That’s all cool and all. But I couldn’t even watch it,” Young said Thursday. “It’s so frustrating for me. I hate the narrative of just being a scorer and a stats person. Stats don’t mean anything. I don’t want that narrative to be I’m all about stats because I’m not. For me, stats is the last thing I’m bringing up. I’m all about winning.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 25, 2020 | 7:42 pm EDT Update

Anthony Davis questionable for Game 5

Marc J. Spears: Lakers injury report for Game 5: Anthony Davis (sprained left ankle) and Dion Waiters (sore left groin) are questionable. Alex Caruso (sore right wrist), Danny Green (Volar plate injury, left ring finger) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are probable.
11 hours ago via MarcJSpears

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 314 more rumors
The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Dell Demps and Keyon Dooling to its coaching staff. “I was fortunate to work with Dell to begin my career as a head coach in professional basketball and I know he will delve into his role on the bench,” said Head Coach Quin Snyder.“ He has an incredible work ethic and commitment to his craft. His vast experience both as a player and in front office roles brings a unique perspective that will be invaluable to our team, we’re excited to welcome him to the Jazz.”
11 hours ago via NBA.com

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

“Keyon is a fantastic addition for us on multiple levels and someone I’ve always had tremendous respect for since our time at Missouri where we formed a close bond that has continued throughout the years,” said Snyder. “He’s a natural leader who was a captain on multiple teams in the league and I have no doubt that the way he approached the game as a player will translate to the work he puts in with our roster on the court.”
11 hours ago via NBA.com

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

11 hours ago via FredKatz

, , Uncategorized

, ,

September 25, 2020 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
Home