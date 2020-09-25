USA Today Sports

Skal Labissiere on his future w/ the Hawks

15 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Skal Labissiere on his future w/ the Hawks: “I would love to be here… if I was not interested in being here I would not be here doing training camp, I could have been just working out somewhere else & not in the bubble setting. I’m very interested in being here, and we’ll see.”

September 25, 2020 | 7:42 pm EDT Update

Anthony Davis questionable for Game 5

Marc J. Spears: Lakers injury report for Game 5: Anthony Davis (sprained left ankle) and Dion Waiters (sore left groin) are questionable. Alex Caruso (sore right wrist), Danny Green (Volar plate injury, left ring finger) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are probable.
11 hours ago via MarcJSpears

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Dell Demps and Keyon Dooling to its coaching staff. “I was fortunate to work with Dell to begin my career as a head coach in professional basketball and I know he will delve into his role on the bench,” said Head Coach Quin Snyder.“ He has an incredible work ethic and commitment to his craft. His vast experience both as a player and in front office roles brings a unique perspective that will be invaluable to our team, we’re excited to welcome him to the Jazz.”
11 hours ago via NBA.com

“Keyon is a fantastic addition for us on multiple levels and someone I’ve always had tremendous respect for since our time at Missouri where we formed a close bond that has continued throughout the years,” said Snyder. “He’s a natural leader who was a captain on multiple teams in the league and I have no doubt that the way he approached the game as a player will translate to the work he puts in with our roster on the court.”
11 hours ago via NBA.com

11 hours ago via FredKatz

September 25, 2020 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
