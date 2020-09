“I just feel like you have to find the right pieces if you’re gonna go get a third scorer,” Carter said. “If you’re gonna go get three guys who really demand the ball, that gets tough after a while. One if not two guys of your Big 3 tend to become unhappy sometimes. If they buy into that, then it’s a possibility. If they don’t, then a Big 3 doesn’t work. You just have three big names who really can’t co-exist because they all want to be alpha dogs. I think that’s the biggest thing. You have to bring a Big 3 that can coexist and complement each other. “I feel like a guy like DeAndre Jordan, somebody like that putting pressure on the rim. It’s not enough basketballs out there if you put three big names out there on the floor, so it takes a lot to think about.” DeAndre Jordan is the Nets third star, according to Vince Carter