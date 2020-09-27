They have organized team dinners, such as the birthday celebration the Hawks put on for forward John Collins. They have watched playoff games together, while the coaching staffs point out strategy as they do in normal film sessions. They have talked about racial justice issues and the importance of voting. At both their practice facilities and hotels, they have hosted games of ping-pong, air hockey and cornhole. Some players have held wine-tasting sessions, including Love, who joked, “I can sweat some of it from the night before and we can get going.” “The biggest thing we want to accomplish is just to get our group together and build more camaraderie,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said. “It’s tough from a two-week window to really accomplish a lot from a basketball perspective. But from a team-building perspective, we feel like we can accomplish a lot with this little window.”
September 27, 2020 | 12:03 pm EDT
“I just feel like you have to find the right pieces if you’re gonna go get a third scorer,” Carter said. “If you’re gonna go get three guys who really demand the ball, that gets tough after a while. One if not two guys of your Big 3 tend to become unhappy sometimes. If they buy into that, then it’s a possibility. If they don’t, then a Big 3 doesn’t work. You just have three big names who really can’t co-exist because they all want to be alpha dogs. I think that’s the biggest thing. You have to bring a Big 3 that can coexist and complement each other. “I feel like a guy like DeAndre Jordan, somebody like that putting pressure on the rim. It’s not enough basketballs out there if you put three big names out there on the floor, so it takes a lot to think about.” DeAndre Jordan is the Nets third star, according to Vince Carter.
Carter likened the Nets as currently constructed to the Lakers. “I want to see them work together because now I kind of look at them like Anthony Davis and LeBron James.. If Kevin Durant is rolling and a team sends the double, well guess who gets the ball now? Kyrie Irving,” he said laughing. “And then you have a bunch of shooters and a bunch of young guys who play hard. I think because they have a lot of talent, it’s going to allow them to play more freely.”
After hosting voluntary individual workouts at their respective practice facilities Sept. 14-20, those eight teams held voluntary group practices starting Monday that will last through Oct. 6. During that time, all players, coaches and staff members will undergo daily testing for COVID-19 while staying in what the league called “a campus-like environment” between the team’s practice facilities and a quarantined hotel. “It’s tough to watch these guys play at a really high level and be competitive at basketball and not be a part of it,” said Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations. “So there’s a motivation and there’s a hunger. We know we have a lot of work to do.”
To prepare themselves for next season, most teams have pivoted their priorities. “This is not training camp,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “This is a time for group work with our players on just focusing on getting them better and getting our team better. It’s about getting us into a position when next season does come, we’re ready to hit the ground running.” Teams have put more emphasis on conditioning drills, some scrimmaging and basic sets. Since teams stay at a hotel near their facility, they have constructed numerous team activities.
September 27, 2020 | 10:47 am EDT
It was minutes before tipoff of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Saturday night between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. LeBron James was getting his last few warmup shots in. He was all business. The laughs and smiles that he shares with teammates throughout portions of his warmup routine were long gone. James had reversed course and had the look of someone who was out for blood. All of a sudden, 6-foot-9 superstar noticed a familiar face who was observing from behind the basket, and James walked over. “I’m going to end this s— tonight,” he told Yahoo Sports. “Watch!”
In what will be his 10th Finals appearance, James is hell-bent on capturing his fourth title and the Lakers’ 17th, which would tie the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history. “Winning a championship is hard, and to be able to bring three different fan bases to the promised land, that would be special,” James told Yahoo Sports. “Miami had done it once before I got there and obviously the Lakers have done it numerous times. But for the present time, just to have that joy, that joy of saying we’re world champions and doing it with three different franchises would be something that’s just flat-out historic. I know it’s going to be challenging as hell. It’s going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but man, I’m so up for it. I’m so up for it.”
When he announced he was signing with the Lakers in the summer of 2018, the late, great Kobe Bryant and James had plans to break bread and discuss the ins and outs of Los Angeles, the Lakers franchise and what would be expected of him upon his arrival, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Due to the conflicting and chaotic schedules of each superstar, the two could never establish a firm date. Each time they came across one another, the meeting was brought up, but it kept getting put on the backburner.
It’s something that still bothers James to this day. “Of course, you think there’s going to be time for us to get together and I understand that there are regrets in life, but I definitely wish I had that moment with him,” James told Yahoo Sports. “I do remember when I decided to come here, he sent me a text right away and said, ‘Welcome, brother. Welcome to the family.’ That was a special moment because at the time, Laker faithful wasn’t [fully in on me]. A lot of people were saying, ‘Well, we might not want LeBron at this point in his career,’ and, ‘Is he right? Is he going to get us back [to the Finals]?’ So to hear from him and get his stamp of approval, it meant a lot. I don’t ever question myself, but when it’s coming from Kobe, it definitely meant a lot.”
Justin Kubatko: This is the 10th time LeBron James has led his team in total points during the regular season and advanced to the Finals, the most such seasons in NBA history: 10 – James. 7 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 6 – Michael Jordan. James is the only player to do so with three different teams. pic.twitter.com/VKpSg9ExUj
“It means everything to me. But honestly, I’m here to just do the job,” Vogel said about James’ praise. “I have no ego in this. I just want to play my part and create a plan, put guys in position to be tied together and tie the strings together. He’s been invaluable in terms of earning that buy-in. His support of me has meant everything for our group. To me, that’s the greatest sign of a leader, is one that supports the coach.”