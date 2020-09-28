Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter says he sprained his left ankle during a workout about a month ago. Says he doesn’t think it will be a big issue moving forward. He’s been able to participate in team activity but has been a little limited.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle soreness) & Kevin Huerter (left groin soreness) are probable. Treveon Graham (personal reasons) is questionable.
Sarah K. Spencer: Huerter says he's hoping this shoulder injury isn't as serious as the one in Denver. "Just kind of got rolled up in Dwight trying time box him out... Arm kind of went limp on me. Felt similar to Denver. But we're hoping it's not, just initial feedback we got back from doctors."
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter's left shoulder still isn't at 100%, but since it's his left side, he's comfortable getting back in games. “It’s not all the way back to what it was, but we’ll still work toward that.”
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Kevin Huerter about his right knee issues, which he started feeling over the summer and have lingered. Sounds like that's not 100% yet either, but he's made progress. "It’s a lot better than it was previously, but it’s not like I feel nothing waking up in the morning.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter on his shoulder: "Every day, it's kind of like waking up & feeling more like myself. Now it's just incorporating a lot of contact, playing against coaches, getting in practice, playing against players, & that's kind of the next step of getting back on the court."
Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter has his two week evaluation tonight with the doctors to check to see if his shoulder is stable. All signs are positive, according to Lloyd Pierce.
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk this morning on 92.9 FM WZGC on Kevin Huerter's injury: "Hopefully, we're only looking at a four- or five-week process with him. It was pretty scary when it happened, but it turned out about as good as it could be for us." pic.twitter.com/jv3uiooP8l
Sarah K. Spencer: Since there's no need for surgery, Lloyd Pierce said he's very encouraged by Kevin Huerter's diagnosis. Huerter has already started rehab. He and Pierce texted earlier. "Not having surgery is mental peace of mind for Kevin, as he explained in the text message."
Sarah K. Spencer: As far as how much progress Kevin Huerter has made coming back from his right knee issues, Pierce says the 4 days off helped his conditioning + confidence. "I wouldn't say he's 100% back to where he'd like to be, but I know he feels better. I know he looks better."
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter says he's almost back to 100 percent. "I'm not quite there yet, but part of the rehab process is getting in games and kinda feeling what it feels like in NBA game speed, so tonight is another step toward that."
Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter said he took about 2 1/2 weeks off after the season then came back to Atlanta in the first week of May. His knee was bothering him then. He thought it was just soreness and nothing serious. It got worse in August and he wasn’t confident jumping off his right foot.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Detroit: Kevin Huerter (right knee pain) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per Lloyd Pierce, Kevin Huerter (right knee pain) "had an unbelievable day, start to finish" in practice today. All signs seem to be pointing to Huerter being healthy for the season, as he's put together a few good days of practice.
Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter fully practiced today. If he can string some days together before Thursday, the hope is he will he available against the Pistons.
Sarah K. Spencer: Pierce says it's too soon to say if Kevin Huerter will be ready to go for Thursday's game vs. Detroit. Want to make sure he doesn't throw Huerter out there before he's fully ready.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Kevin Huerter (right knee pain) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter participated in the first 12-minute scrimmage, Lloyd Pierce says. Didn't play in the second one. No firm return date for him yet.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per Lloyd Pierce, Brandon Goodwin got hit in the hip yesterday and may be limited in tomorrow's preseason game vs. the Pelicans. If Kevin Huerter plays (knee), it will be minute-restricted. Ray Spalding will be out getting some dental work done.
Sarah K. Spencer: "It's doing better. Doing about half this stuff. Just monitoring soreness and stuff like that." -- Kevin Huerter on his left knee (no structural damage)
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter has been struggling with knee pain, but an MRI ruled out any structural injury. He's being treated to reduce inflammation. He is able to participate in on-court activities but with rehab limitations.
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young and John Collins (load management) are out. Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain) remains questionable. DeAndre’ Bembry and Kent Bazemore are available.
Kevin Chouinard: Injury list for tomorrow vs. MIL Kent Bazemore (left adductor strain) is probable. DeAndre’ Bembry (right ankle sprain) is probable. John Collins (load management) is questionable. Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain) is questionable. Trae Young (load management) is questionable.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list: Justin Anderson (neck strain), Deyonta Davis (R ankle sprain), Taurean Prince (bilateral foot soreness) are probable. Kent Bazemore (L adductor strain), Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain), Dewayne Dedmon, Miles Plumlee, Alex Poythress, Omari Spellman are out.
Chris Kirschner: Tomorrow's game against Orlando: Kent Bazemore (left adductor strain) is doubtful. Kevin Huerter (mid-back pain) is doubtful.
Kevin Chouinard: For today’s game, Hawks say that Vince Carter (right knee contusion), Kevin Huerter (back contusion), Alex Len (left knee contusion) are available. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is available. Will be his first action since All-Star break.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that for tomorrow vs. HOU: DeAndre’ Bembry (left quad contusion) is probable. Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Miles Plumlee (left knee pain) is out. Taurean Prince (personal reasons) is out.
Kevin Huerter has been 100 percent cleared for all basketball activities after the Hawks’ first-round draft pick had the start of his rookie offseason interrupted by hand surgery. [...] They selected the shooting guard out of Maryland after he had surgery. Huerter had an undiagnosed torn ligament between his ring and pinkie fingers on this right hand that was discovered during pre-draft workouts. [...] The cast is gone and Huerter can take part in offseason workouts on the court The Hawks begin training camp late next month.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Maryland forward Kevin Huerter, a projected first-round pick in the June NBA Draft, underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand, sources tell ESPN. He will be sidelined for two months.
September 29, 2020 | 11:39 pm EDT Update
Ty Lue completes in-person interview with Sixers
Tyronn Lue got a long-awaited, behind-the-scenes glimpse of what he hopes becomes his home-away from home. The Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach toured the 76ers practice facility in Camden as part of Tuesday’s interview for the vacant coaching job, according to sources.
Rivers has also been contacted by the New Orleans Pelicans. However, sources say he appears to be happy living in Southern California. The Clippers also have to pay him for the remaining years of his contract. So he could opt to sit out next season with the uncertainty of the schedule.
If that’s the case, the Sixers must ask themselves whether waiting for him is worth possibly losing out on D’Antoni or Lue. Before Rivers was fired, a source said the team would prefer to name a coach this week.
Lue, a former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, has some options. The Clippers reached out to him Monday about being a candidate to replace Rivers, who is a close friend, according to sources. Sources added that representatives of the New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to fly to the West Coast for an informal meeting with Lue on Friday. He’s also scheduled to interview for the Houston Rockets job next week. But Lue is interested in coaching the Sixers.
September 29, 2020 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
James Posey: The other similarity between those Cavaliers and these Nets is Kyrie Irving. I coached Kyrie for three seasons on the Cavaliers, including when we won the championship in 2015-16. It’ll be interesting to see how Nash and Kyrie work together. Kyrie was still in his early-20s when I coached him in Cleveland, so hopefully he’s matured a bit. I hope he sees the game differently. Back then, he was a young man who didn’t understand the full scope of things. He was more about “me, me, me” than “us, us, us.” For Kyrie, he just needed to mature a bit and understand the bigger picture when it comes to the game of basketball – where it’s all about winning and leading his teammates. Kyrie’s leadership has been questioned, but he has an opportunity to silence those critics by stepping up as a leader in Brooklyn and having a great relationship with Nash.
James Posey: Kyrie is a great kid and he’s worked really hard to be seen as a top player and get that respect from other players. Hopefully, he’s learned some things since I coached him and he’s able to get on the same page as Nash playing-wise and communication-wise. It’s pretty common for players to be focused on showcasing their talent and becoming a star early in their career; then, as they get older, their attention shifts to winning championships and being more team-oriented.
James Posey: In my first year as a coach, aside from the amount of work, one other thing that really surprised me was just hearing how the coaches talk about the players. It made me wonder, “Man, what did my coaches say about me back in the day?!” I think Nash could be a very good coach and there’s no question that this is a great situation for him. He may be able to hit the ground running, like Steve Kerr did with the Warriors. He’ll just have a lot of work to do and the first year may be tougher than he expects.
Estimates of the NBA’s potential losses from the China fallout number at least $200 million in a market that until this season was found money, according to sources close to conversations about the league’s strategy in the country. Yet without a sense of when the NBA can reestablish partnerships with Chinese entities, and when games will again appear on CCTV, even the most informed minds can’t quantify the cost.