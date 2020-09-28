Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter says the Hawks have been focusing on movement off the ball in practices. At one point, they held a full-court scrimmage where you weren’t allowed to dribble. “I think that’s been a big emphasis, is getting away from relying on pick and roll.”
September 29, 2020 | 11:39 pm EDT Update
Ty Lue completes in-person interview with Sixers
Tyronn Lue got a long-awaited, behind-the-scenes glimpse of what he hopes becomes his home-away from home. The Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach toured the 76ers practice facility in Camden as part of Tuesday’s interview for the vacant coaching job, according to sources.
Rivers has also been contacted by the New Orleans Pelicans. However, sources say he appears to be happy living in Southern California. The Clippers also have to pay him for the remaining years of his contract. So he could opt to sit out next season with the uncertainty of the schedule.
If that’s the case, the Sixers must ask themselves whether waiting for him is worth possibly losing out on D’Antoni or Lue. Before Rivers was fired, a source said the team would prefer to name a coach this week.
Lue, a former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, has some options. The Clippers reached out to him Monday about being a candidate to replace Rivers, who is a close friend, according to sources. Sources added that representatives of the New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to fly to the West Coast for an informal meeting with Lue on Friday. He’s also scheduled to interview for the Houston Rockets job next week. But Lue is interested in coaching the Sixers.
September 29, 2020 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
James Posey: The other similarity between those Cavaliers and these Nets is Kyrie Irving. I coached Kyrie for three seasons on the Cavaliers, including when we won the championship in 2015-16. It’ll be interesting to see how Nash and Kyrie work together. Kyrie was still in his early-20s when I coached him in Cleveland, so hopefully he’s matured a bit. I hope he sees the game differently. Back then, he was a young man who didn’t understand the full scope of things. He was more about “me, me, me” than “us, us, us.” For Kyrie, he just needed to mature a bit and understand the bigger picture when it comes to the game of basketball – where it’s all about winning and leading his teammates. Kyrie’s leadership has been questioned, but he has an opportunity to silence those critics by stepping up as a leader in Brooklyn and having a great relationship with Nash.
James Posey: Kyrie is a great kid and he’s worked really hard to be seen as a top player and get that respect from other players. Hopefully, he’s learned some things since I coached him and he’s able to get on the same page as Nash playing-wise and communication-wise. It’s pretty common for players to be focused on showcasing their talent and becoming a star early in their career; then, as they get older, their attention shifts to winning championships and being more team-oriented.
James Posey: In my first year as a coach, aside from the amount of work, one other thing that really surprised me was just hearing how the coaches talk about the players. It made me wonder, “Man, what did my coaches say about me back in the day?!” I think Nash could be a very good coach and there’s no question that this is a great situation for him. He may be able to hit the ground running, like Steve Kerr did with the Warriors. He’ll just have a lot of work to do and the first year may be tougher than he expects.
Estimates of the NBA’s potential losses from the China fallout number at least $200 million in a market that until this season was found money, according to sources close to conversations about the league’s strategy in the country. Yet without a sense of when the NBA can reestablish partnerships with Chinese entities, and when games will again appear on CCTV, even the most informed minds can’t quantify the cost.