Marc J. Spears: Black head coaches remaining in the 30-team NBA: Cleveland's JB Bickerstaff, Detroit's Dwane Casey, Atlanta's Lloyd Pierce and Phoenix's Monty Williams. Black coaches fired in 2020: Doc Rivers, Nate McMillan and Alvin Gentry. Black coaches hired in 2020: 0. NBA black players 75%.