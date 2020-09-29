All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Trae Young: LOL http://twitter.com/OguguaAnunoby/status… shares share tweet pin sms send email 18 hours ago – via Twitter Trae Young: LOL Why tf Trae Young got a diaper endorsement deal? pic.twitter.com/kUeX4K6rSj — Anunoby (@OguguaAnunoby) September 26, 2020 Frivolities, Uncategorized Frivolities, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email