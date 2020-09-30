-
October 1, 2020 | 12:34 am EDT Update
Justin Kubatko: Anthony Davis recorded 34 points, nine rebounds, and five assists tonight. Only one player in NBA history has matched or exceeded all three of those totals in his Finals debut: Wills Reed with 37 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists on Apr. 24, 1970.
Barry Jackson: Spoelstra said he has 48 hours to decide what to do with Anthony Davis matchup after opting to go small tonight… said “we’re much better than we showed tonight”… Said Nunn has had “tough playoffs” but said “we can use some scoring punch”
Barry Jackson: Butler says ankle a little sore but said he’ll be fine… Butler on Nunn: “Looks like he’s going to be in the rotation. I sure hope so.”.. On tonight: “We talk about how damn near perfect we have to play and that was nowhere near. Stuff we [said] we had to do, we didn’t do.”
October 1, 2020 | 12:25 am EDT Update
Goran Dragic doubtful for the rest of Finals
Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami’s Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN.