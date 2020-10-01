At least three other teams are expected to have interest in luring Grant from the Nuggets, according to two league sources. Those three teams are the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Only a handful of teams will have cap space, including those three. It’s always possible a team like Orlando makes a trade and create the requisite space to go after Grant.
October 1, 2020 | 10:00 pm EDT Update
Keith Pompey: Former New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is being seriously considered to join Doc Rivers’ #Sixers staff as an assistant, a league source confirmed. The source noted that Gentry is also in the running to become the associate head coach for the Sacramento Kings.
Over the course of these now 84 days of being inside the NBA’s bubble, Lakers center Dwight Howard admitted Thursday that there have been moments when he has been depressed. Howard discussed that when he was asked about how players were openly talking about mental health issues and how so many of them have talked about the isolation when the league restarted the season on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near here.
Howard was able to find some joy by having his son, David, join him in the bubble when family and friends were allowed on the campus. “For myself, there has been times where I was depressed about just having to be in the bubble, not being able to see my family, my kids,” Howard said. “So, it could be very difficult. So I just tried to find a way to escape mentally by doing a lot of reading, getting out and walking, talking to a lot of the people who work from the NBA who are here and experiencing the bubble as well. So just trying to just share my experiences with them and to listen to their experiences and find hope within each other.”
Howard’s teammate, Danny Green, compared the experience to “having a 48-hour Groundhog Day” since they arrived here on July 9. But the Lakers are nearing the end of their time here, needing three wins to be crowned NBA champions and leave with joy. “Every two days are the same,” Green said. “It’s either game day or practice day. We stay on the same campus, eat at the same restaurant, go to the same gym, same home, same hotel access. So, yeah. But, yes, we are at the goal line. We still have some work to do, but we do see a light at the end of the tunnel. We know that it’s close to the end, it’s near.”
Kellan Olson: Tyrese Haliburton said over Zoom yesterday that he’s been fully healthy and training since May or June. Haliburton was ruled out for the rest of the season in mid-February after fracturing his left wrist.
October 1, 2020 | 7:33 pm EDT Update
Ryan Ward: Lakers status report for Game 2 of the NBA Finals: Anthony Davis (right heel contusion), Danny Green (volar plate injury, left ring finger) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are PROBABLE.
NBA star Blake Griffin is to front a prank show for TruTV. The WarnerMedia-owned cable network has ordered Double Cross with Blake Griffin. The show, which will air in 2021, is produced by Propagate Content’s comedy shingle, Big Breakfast and Mortal Media.
The twist in this prank show is that it offers a service to those who are all too often the victims of a prank. Each week, Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim to help them get revenge on their unsuspecting prankster – by pulling off the ultimate double cross.
Voting became a priority for NBA players in the league’s “bubble,” the Disney World campus where its season was resurrected after being shuttered by the novel coronavirus in March. At least 10 players chose to display “Vote” on the back of their jerseys. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, the players’ union president, also invited NBA and WNBA players to join former first lady Michelle Obama on a Zoom call, during which Obama encouraged them all to vote. This newfound enthusiasm came with an asterisk, though: Despite being considered some of the most outspoken athletes in sports, very few NBA players voted in 2016. Among the eligible voters within the league, only 22 percent cast ballots, according to statistics provided by the players’ union.
A month before the election, 85 percent of eligible voters in the NBA are confirmed to be registered, according to the players’ union. Eleven teams have 100 percent registration on their rosters.