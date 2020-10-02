Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk’s statement on hiring of Landry Fields as asst. GM: “Landry has quickly risen through the ranks, bringing a unique combination of playing experience, sharp eye for player development and strong skills as a communicator. He will be a welcome addition to our group.”
October 2, 2020 | 9:33 pm EDT Update
Malika Andrews: Tyler Herro (20) is the youngest player to start in an NBA Finals game. Before tonight, Magic Johnson had been the youngest player ever to start in the Finals.
October 2, 2020 | 7:36 pm EDT Update
Ira Winderman: Now officially official: Bam Adebayo (neck) and Goran Dragic (foot) have been officially downgraded to out for tonight vs. Lakers.
Harrison Faigen: Erik Spoelstra said he had to “play the role of not just coach, but parent these last 24 hours” because Goran and Bam were both lobbying so hard to play. “I ultimately had to take the decision out of their hands for tonight.”
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on lineup, says “a lot of guys will get an opportunity.” Has not offered lineup, yet.
Ira Winderman: Frank Vogel on having to face a 3-point-shooting big man (Olynyk, Leonard), “Well it definitely presents a different challenge than Bam would.” Says Lakers can always downside if needed.
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel reiterates that the reason they don’t play Anthony Davis at the five more is to avoid the banging he’d sustain if he played that position full-time, and because he says that for most of the season the numbers were better with Davis at the four.
Mike Trudell: Vogel asked about Caruso’s impact: “He really has the ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball. The more 2-way players we can have around LeBron + Anthony, the better. He’s an elite level defender … the versatility he brings offensively makes him invaluable as well.”