What are your thoughts on Paul and the job he has done as president of the National Basketball Players Association? Trae Young: He’s been a big role model for me for a long time. I’ve talked to CP a couple of times throughout this pandemic and throughout everything that’s been going on. He’s actually one of the people that allowed me to get on the calls. … I got a lot of love and respect for CP and what he does for not only himself and his family but this whole league and his teammates.
October 5, 2020 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
This highlights a trend for Butler, who was fouled 10 times during the second game of the series as well. In fact, the Miami star leads all players in the postseason with 123 fouls drawn thus far. But it is not just because he has played more games.
He has 9.0 fouls drawn per 100 possessions during the playoffs, nearly identical to the rate that superstar James Harden (9.1 per 100) was fouled in the postseason. Similarly, his rate in the regular season (9.6 fouls drawn per 100) trailed Harden’s by just 0.3 fouls drawn per 100.
Even though Harden is the player most people think of when it comes to drawing contact from defenders, Butler has long been elite as well. The 31-year-old has ranked in the 90th percentile or better in this metric among wings during each of his nine seasons in the league, according to Cleaning the Glass.
Twitter User: Steve nash got a [job] because he’s white so… Damian Lillard: No he didn’t smh… this part of the problem . He’s a 2x mvp and has a relationship with their two best players. It’s about fit ...
Ryan Ward: Lakers are favored to win it all NEXT season, according to the latest odds from @WeSportsBetting: Los Angeles Lakers 4-1, Los Angeles Clippers 5-1, Brooklyn Nets 8-1, Golden State Warriors 9-1, Milwaukee Bucks 12-1, Boston Celtics 12-1, Miami Heat 16-1, Denver Nuggets 20-1
October 5, 2020 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
It’s not the first time he’s professed a love for New Orleans or his teammates, but Redick flat out sounds like a guy who thoroughly enjoyed his first year with the Pelicans. “Man, it’s been great, to be honest with you. This year, other than COVID and the bubble, my actual time in New Orleans was one of the least stressful, least drama-filled teams I’ve ever been on. It’s just a bunch of good dudes, man. When they’re good dudes already at 21 or 22, I feel like if you can get the right vets around them you can really have an impact on their careers.”
Redick next gushes about the city of New Orleans and Jrue Holiday, in particular. “New Orleans is a special place, man. It’s one of the most amazing places I’ve ever been in this country. It’s so unique. The people there are insanely nice and insanely great. And I think that was eye-opening for me. “My two biggest takeaways from my year in New Orleans were: thank God I got to experience New Orleans and what a special place it was, and thank God I get to be friends with Jrue Holiday…He’s just an incredible human.”
Redick wraps up the section relating to the Pelicans by talking about the limitless ceiling of Zion Williamson. He also gives props to Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball for starting to think the game — the most important area of development for players because it can lead to greatness. “It’s All-NBA, All-Star, Hall of Fame. That’s his ceiling. The thing with Zion is that he is naturally — obviously athletic — but naturally skilled. So when he sort of learns how to play the NBA game, and think the NBA game, he’s going to dominate. He does it naturally, without even really putting in the thought and the preparation that we all learned. Like I didn’t do this either when I was 19. It’s a process. Dude, this guy in year five, in year six? Like what are we looking at right now?
“I saw that this year with B.I. — Brandon. B.I., in his fourth year, and Lonzo, in his third year, and you could see that development where they’re thinking the game. They’re learning like ‘oh, this is where my advantage is. I can get away with this almost every night. Let me keep going to that.’ As much as we talk about skill development, that’s where really great players, that’s where the development happens is in thinking the game. That’s what makes one of our teammates, Chris {Paul}, so great. That’s why he can play at the level he can at 35 as an undersized point guard. It’s because he’s so smart and he thinks the game.”