Sarah K. Spencer: Here are more looks at the Hawks’ new City Edition uniforms! (Pay special attention to some of the details, which have really awesome stories behind them).
The Atlanta Hawks will honor late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a new alternate jersey next season. For the first time in NBA history, King's initials "MLK" will appear on the front of the Hawks' 2020-21 MLK City Edition uniform. The Hawks say that the "Black, Gold and White colorway speaks to Dr. King's determination, as well as his understated style." The Hawks plan to donate profits from the jersey sales to the Atlanta community.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said recently that the earliest the 2020-21 NBA season could begin is January. The Hawks could potentially debut the jersey on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 if next season begins in January, a source said.
On the night he drained a very Bryant-like game-winner to stun the Denver Nuggets, Davis said the Lakers feel Bryant’s spirit when they wear them. “How can you not believe that there’s some power to it?” asked Tim Harris, the Lakers president of business operations and chief operating officer. “We’ve all heard the stories of how the 2-4 shows up in different places and then that happens and then Frank makes mention of it talking to the team. How do you not believe in the magic? How do you not believe that he’s watching us? How do you not?”
Bryant will be front and center again when the Lakers wear their Mamba-edition jerseys for Game 2 on Friday night. "Obviously, we're representing him," said Anthony Davis, who yelled "Kobe" after making a buzzer-beater to beat the Nuggets in the conference finals. "Especially in those jerseys. It's his jersey, one he created, and anytime we put it on, we want to win."
The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled new Association and Icon Edition uniforms to be worn starting with the 2020-21 NBA season, in association with Official Jersey Patch Partner LendingTree. The white and teal uniforms were updated in 2017 when Jordan Brand became the Hornets’ uniform provider, but this marks the first full redesign since the Hornets brand returned in 2014.
The Detroit Pistons released a photo of their latest Statement Edition uniforms, featuring the Jordan brand, for the 2020-21 season. Beginning next season, Michael Jordan’s “Jumpman” logo will be featured on the Statement Edition uniforms of all 30 teams in the NBA.
Chris Kirschner: To further clarify: These are the Hawks’ “Statement Edition” jerseys for next season.
A day after forward Miles Bridges leaked the news on Instagram, the NBA Charlotte Hornets on Friday unveiled their first gray uniform in franchise history. “For those of you who don’t follow @MilesBridges on Instagram…our 2019-20 City Edition Uniforms have arrived,” the Hornets tweeted with the hashtag AllFly.
“Cool gray” became an accent color on Hornets uniforms when the Hornets name returned to Charlotte in 2014, according to the team. The City Edition officially unveiled by the team Friday morning features an entirely new design, including a cell pattern on both sides of the jersey and shorts.
Eric Woodyard: Cleveland’s new City Edition jerseys will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary, while honoring the big moments in club history. The featherlike “Cle” wordmark is inspired by throwback Cavs uniforms. pic.twitter.com/YpEecNG8nu
Boston Celtics: Introducing our 2019-20 City Edition uniforms. On-court & at retail on 11/27 pic.twitter.com/PmNJoCUgkO
SLAM Magazine: Chicago's City Edition jerseys. Absolutely beautiful. 📷: @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/UD8WgtlUmx
SLAM Magazine: Are these the best jerseys in the league? 📷: @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/uYAiSSnmtf
Today, the Sacramento Kings unveiled the new Nike City Edition uniforms for the 2019-20 season with a refreshed look. Blending old branding and new branding, the new City Edition uniforms feature red, baby blue, white and gray. These colors have been woven through the franchise’s history and help represent the 35 years of Kings basketball in Sacramento – continuing the Proud Past, Proud Future focus. This refreshed City Edition uniform will flip to feature red as the primary color for the first time in Kings history and still don “Sactown” across the chest – the adoring nickname given to the city by Sacramentans.
Christopher Hine: The Timberwolves will unveil their City Edition Jerseys tomorrow morning at a press conference featuring St . Paul mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey
Roy Parry: Magic CEO Alex Martins said the team collaborated with the NBA and Nike for nearly 2 years on ithe City Edition jersey, with nearly 2 dozen staff members working on the project. Martins said the Magic already have designed & finalized the next iteration of City Edition jerseys.
Multiple sources confirmed that they were the team's jerseys. The Celtics declined to comment on the matter.
The Phoenix Suns today unveiled their new Orange Statement Edition uniform that features a bright orange jersey with the iconic sunburst logo on the front along with orange shorts. White lettering and traditional Suns’ Purple trim appear throughout the uniform. The all-orange uniforms will be worn every Friday during the 2019-20 regular season (with the exception of Dec. 27 at Golden State).
The Los Angeles Clippers are going to their Buffalo roots and have unveiled jerseys reminiscent of their days as the Buffalo Braves. In a video posted on Twitter, the Clippers revealed a new addition to their 2019-2020 jersey rotation for selected games. The uniforms are for one-season only.
The 2019-20 NBA season will be a special one for the Toronto Raptors. One season after winning their first NBA title, the franchise will be celebrating their 25th anniversary of joining the NBA. To honour the occasion, the Raptors have announced they will bring back the "Dino" jersey that the team wore from their inaugural season in 1995 until 1999.
Eric Woodyard: The Utah Jazz unveil their purple mountain throwbacks for the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/d4Bp5IRA89
The Portland Trail Blazers give fans a little something extra to be excited about heading into next season with new throwback jerseys. These jerseys feature the iconic vertical text from the year they won their sole NBA championship back in 1977. The Blazers took to Twitter to release an exciting promotional video, showcasing just how great the new jerseys look.
In 2015, the NBA and Nike closed on a reported $1 billion apparel deal to take effect during the 2017-18 season. As part of the deal, the league agreed to do away with “home” and “away” jersey designations, instead opting to produce five distinct options for the Warriors: Association (Classic white) Icon (Team color), Classic (throwback), Statement (The Town) and City editions. While each jersey told a story of the Warriors’ impact, each brought its own batch of ju-ju. “I’m superstitious,” said Jordan Bell. “So I think once you have a good game in a uniform, we’ll keep having good games in a uniform.”
“The biggest miss for us is we’re not wearing our throwback ‘We Believe’ jerseys,” Curry said. Bringing those back our last year in Oakland.” As for the future of alternates, Kerr believes this is only the beginning. “Money, money, money, money,” Kerr said. “It’s all money, it’s all revenue, it’s part of the business, and kids love gear, so do a lot of grown-ups. You keep generating more and you sell more and bottom line goes up, the interest goes up. It’s good business.”
The team had been toying with "Miami Vice" colors for years. Micky Arison, the Heat's owner, even teased the idea of pink-and-turquoise jerseys on Instagram in August 2015. But for reasons both artistic and practical, they knew the "city edition" jersey could not be a simple homage to a television show. Upon learning of the city edition campaign, Brett Maurer, the Heat's graphic designer, sent his five-person team running all over Miami and the surrounding area looking for inspiration, he says. They put together a "mood board" of images and colors that felt most evocative of the city, and of the look they were chasing
There was never going to be a pink court accompanying these new pink jerseys, McCullough and Maurer say. They weren't sure about pink jerseys in the first place. "We were very hesitant about going fully pink," Maurer says. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra -- old-school souls who care deeply about the Heat's culture, and how outsiders perceive it -- have something approaching veto power on big artistic decisions. Would they go for a bright, screaming pink jersey -- the only pink jersey in the NBA? "We don't have free rein here," McCullough says, laughing. "I get nervous every time I walk through the double doors into the basketball operations side" of the Heat's office.
The Ringer: Nike's Earned Edition jerseys for the #NBA teams that made the playoffs last season have been revealed. Pick your favorite. 📷: @NBAUK pic.twitter.com/RGBGuwI0hB
The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will debut their new Nike NBA Earned Edition Town Gold uniforms on Christmas Day, when the team hosts the Los Angeles Lakers in the first 2018-19 regular-season meeting between the two teams. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC. The Warriors are one of 16 teams around the NBA that will add the Earned Edition jersey to their on-court rotation, and are one of select teams that will debut the new uniforms as part of the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup. The Nike Earned Edition Program, new this season, is an exclusive, on-court look that serves as a reward for the teams who qualified for the NBA Playoffs last season. The Warriors’ Earned Edition jerseys and shorts, which are color variations of the Warriors’ Statement Edition uniforms, aim to supply fans with a tangible claim to both their team’s heritage and current success streak.
Calling on the color palette and unique striping of the uniforms the Bucks wore for the majority of one of the most successful eras in franchise history, from the late 1970s through the early 1990s, comes the 2018-19 Bucks Earned Edition uniform. To be worn for the first time during the Bucks’ matchup with the New York Knicks on Christmas Day, the Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform was awarded by the NBA to the 16 teams that made the 2018 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks will wear their Bucks Earned Edition uniform, which is a variation of the City Edition uniform, four times throughout the upcoming holiday week, including three times at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 27 vs. New York, Dec. 29 vs. Brooklyn and Jan. 1 vs. Detroit, in addition to the Christmas Day game at Madison Square Garden.
Tim Reynolds: As of now, the Heat are scheduled to wear their Vice uniforms tomorrow. If I had to guess, I'll say they will. As Mr. Wade said last night: "I don’t care. You put the jersey on and wear it. It has nothing to do with winning and losing."
Tim Reynolds: Heat are not wearing the Vice uniforms tonight. Organizational decision, changing things up a little bit.
Jared Weiss: Celtics officially unveil this year’s City Edition Jersey. They will debut them on Wednesday 11/21 when the Knicks come to town. pic.twitter.com/l4yCSw6d7z
When Tyus Jones first heard that the Minnesota Timberwolves were designing an alternate jersey in honor of Prince, he knew how important it was that the team and Nike get it right. Jones is 22, too young for Prince's heyday, but he grew up about half an hour from Minneapolis -- Prince's hometown -- and understands the musical superstar's connection to the region and its basketball teams. "Being from here, you know," Jones says. "He's obviously an icon, but he's even more of an icon and a legend here."
They retained at least some of the craziness. The right shoulder features a pattern designed to mimic the studding on one shoulder of the jackets Prince often wore around the 1984 release of "Purple Rain." Coleman wanted to stitch actual studs onto the jerseys, but that proved too complicated, he says. The font in the "Wolves" wordmark echoes the diagonal, jagged style of the lettering on the "Purple Rain" album cover.
The Detroit Pistons announced today the unveiling of their Nike City Edition “Motor City” uniform that will be worn during 18 game dates throughout the 2018-19 regular season. Crafted by Flagstar Bank, the Detroit Pistons’ official jersey partner, the uniforms will debut on November 23 when the club hosts the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena. The Detroit Pistons City Edition uniform ties into the culture of Detroit and offers Pistons fans a limited-edition jersey option at retail. Through collaboration with the NBA and Nike, the Pistons created this uniform based on inspiration from both the automotive culture – Motor City across the front, bold highway-like striping – and also the hard-nosed mentality of the city. The uniform, which has a black base color with gray accents and embellishments, will be accompanied on court with special-edition warm-up apparel.
The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled the City Edition uniform to be worn during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets are scheduled to wear the uniform for the first time on Monday, November 19, when they host the Boston Celtics. The black uniform once again features the phrase “Buzz City” on the chest plate, though the words and uniform numbers are now teal, with black and teal outlines. The player name is entirely in teal. The sides and back of both the jersey and shorts have a gray pattern designed to represent the wings of a hornet. The jersey also includes the phrase “City of Flight” in teal above the jock tag at the bottom left. The waistband of the shorts displays an “H” surrounded by wings similar to those on the original Nike Air Jordan I and II shoes. The team’s secondary logo appears in teal on each leg. A flap appears adjacent to the logo on each side, with the one on the right leg concealing a hidden “CHA.”
Here's more from the Nuggets on the uniforms: In 2018-19, the current update of the City Edition uniform was a joint project between the Denver Nuggets and NIKE. The new design is meant to honor the classic design while modernizing it to fit the Mile High City’s advancement, evolution and modernization that is taking place in the present era. The return of the Rainbow Skyline uniforms marks 25 years since the design was originally retired as the team’s main uniforms. The last time the Nuggets team wore the classic version of the uniform was for a one-night-only special event during Dikembe Mutombo’s jersey retirement ceremony on Oct. 29. 2016. Per the Nuggets, the team will wear the City Edition uniforms seven times this season, with the first game coming on Nov. 13.
The Thunder have a City Edition look that honors the state's Native American heritage. The uniforms are turquoise, which represents the 11th anniversary stone and the native color of friendship. Oklahoma City is in the midst of its 11th season in the state. The "OKC" on the front of the jersey pays homage to the Four Corners as well.
Like last season, the Magic are using a celestial theme for their City Edition uniforms in 2018-19. This season's edition features a shimmery cosmic look and feel and the jerseys have more of a black tone than the blue and black look from last season. The Orlando Magic unveiled its “City Edition” uniform today. The City Edition uniform uses a celestial theme as the central focus to encourage and inspire fans to "reach for the stars."
On November 17, the Brooklyn Nets will take the court in their Notorious B.I.G. inspired City Edition alternatives. The all-back uniform features a “Brooklyn camo” pattern along the trim of both the jersey and shorts that’s an obvious nod to Biggie’s colorful Coogi sweaters he wore during his days dominating the charts in the 90s. We’ll spare you any corny "Juicy" or “Hypnotize” references, but when images of the jersey first leaked on social media let’s just say it was a hit. “I wish we could wear it more than 16 times,” Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie told us.
What was your reaction when you first saw the jersey? Dinwiddie: I thought the jersey was dope. I actually just saw it officially in person for the first time [Tuesday]. I know it got leaked on social media but, nah man, I wish we could wear it more than 16 times. Did you guys have any hint that this is what Nike was going to go with for the City Edition jerseys this year? Dinwiddie: I didn’t know. I wasn’t privy to that information. I heard they were going to do some Biggie stuff with the City jersey, but that was it.
The Timberwolves this morning sent out a news release for a “major business announcement” taking place Thursday at Paisley Park — Prince’s sprawling Chanhassen estate.
While nothing has been officially confirmed by the team, I’m told the Wolves will be unveiling a new Prince-themed uniform to be worn on select occasions. The unveiling, which is not open to the public, is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.
But the thing works. It gets better every time you look at it. Gray jerseys are rare enough in the NBA that this one stands out. The flourishes of color -- red-white-and-blue striping, blue shadow behind the jersey numbers -- bring almost double the usual flair because of how starkly they pop against that gray. The stripes work as a reference to both the Sixers' history-based identity, and the patriotic boxing trunks Apollo Creed and then Rocky Balboa wore across several films. Players like them. The team had a few players wear the jerseys, and re-enact scenes from the movies to include in promotional material. Ben Simmons posed in a local boxing gym. Robert Covington ran some of the route Rocky traced in training sequences -- including the city's famed Italian Market. Best of all: T.J. McConnell in a gray sweat suit, standing in a real-life, freezing-cold meat locker, hands wrapped in bloody tape.
They tried reworking Ballin' Ben so that he would stand in Rocky's celebratory pose, arms over head, hands balled up in firsts. They decided to stick with the same Ben. They also plopped a "76" onto the bottom of the shorts, and a small blue "Philadelphia, USA" above the official NBA/Nike tag. Unfold the right vent at the bottom of the shorts, and you'll find the famous Revolutionary-era "join or die" snake that adorned center court during playoff games last season -- and will again this time around.
The new "City" uniform -- the one replacing those grey jerseys -- will reportedly be dark blue, perhaps a nod to the shade used in the popular blue alternate jerseys from the first LeBron era. It's not clear if the team will use "The Land" again on the jerseys -- my guess is it won't -- but the ensemble will feature some sort of ode to the city whether it's another nickname, a landmark or symbol. The team also wore blue during their Price-Daugherty-Nance glory days of the late 1980s, though the shade was more of a navy blue.
Washington’s football team uses a slur for its nickname. Cleveland’s baseball team uses a demeaning caricature for a logo. Even the teams that use Native American nicknames more honorably rarely started out that way. The Thunder could be onto a new chapter – a professional sports team that uses Native American imagery positively from the onset.
The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled their refreshed identity system on grizzlies.com which marks the newest evolution of the team’s brand since 2004 and includes three newly designed Nike uniforms and two new courts at FedExForum along with a reimagined logo, icon and wordmark system.
In addition, the team announced FedEx as the Memphis Grizzlies’ first-ever Jersey Sponsor. FedEx will be integrated into all jersey editions for players on-court and fans purchasing the new uniforms at Grizzlies-controlled retail locations.
Peter Edmiston: Statement Edition uniform, note the FedEx logo is different and the piping is only on one leg
Sole Collector: First look at LeBron's new Lakers jersey: trib.al/GyobUdq pic.twitter.com/kClo5tYHp3
Whitney Medworth: modell's tweeted these lakers jerseys and then deleted them. it's looking like showtime is back.
Tonight, the Denver Nuggets unveiled an evolved brand identity that includes a new color palette, five distinct modern logos and three updated uniforms at a VIP event at Dairy Block in downtown Denver. During halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Nuggets executives, players and coaches were on-site to reveal the updated look that captures the evolution of both the city of Denver and the team.
T.J. McBride: Sources have confirmed to @MileHighSports that the Denver Nuggets will be changing their branding and uniforms sometime this offseason. By next year you can expect a near overhaul of the team's current branding. The Nuggets themselves have been very tight lipped about this change and I have not been able to confirm any differences that there may or may not be. Regardless, the Nuggets branding and uniforms will be looking different next season.
Want a uniform to represent Miami’s vibrant and colorful reputation? You’re going to love the Heat’s new Nike “City Edition” uniforms. The Heat unveiled the Miami Vice-themed uniform that includes jerseys with pink, black and powder blue accents on Tuesday, and it didn’t disappoint.
The Heat will debut the new look Thursday when they take on the Sacramento Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena. In addition, a full Miami Vice-themed Heat merchandise line, which includes t-shirts and hats, will be available to the public starting at midnight. The uniform features the word “Miami” written in the original Miami Arena script across the chest and it’s “inspired by Heat history and Miami in the 1980s.”
For the last couple of weeks, we’ve been seeing hints and possible leaks of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game uniforms. Today we can finally put an end to the “rumours” tag. I’ve obtained official photos of the black set of uniforms, specifically the LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook versions. Since we still don’t know which players will be playing for which team, technically these uniforms won’t necessarily be the ones to be sold to the public, but they will either be these or in the white version of the same template.
Dave McMenamin: LeBron had significant input in CLE’s new “The Land” uni. He told me he’s confident that once fans get over the initial surprise and see the Cavs wear them in games, they will become a popular alternative look. “The internet always hates on something different at first,” he said.
Every NBA team is adding another alternate uniform, and the two local teams will highlight some of the best parts of the Big Apple with their “City Edition” threads. The Knicks will honor the New York City Fire Department. The jersey features an FDNY crest that says “Knicks” and “N.Y.C.” along with ladder and fire hydrant symbols. The Knicks’ “City Edition” is one of four that has not been officially unveiled by the team, but Nike’s website has a Kristaps Porzingis version for sale.
Luke Walton is a fan of the Kobe Bryant-inspired/designed Nike City edition Lakers alternate jersey. "I think they're awesome," Walton said. "I can't wait to get one for myself. I am not going to suit up. I will just wear it around the house. Full uniform. Taped ankles and everything. Just something a little different. It's got his own nice little touches. I always thought he did a really good job, he was always heavily involved in the design with his own shoe and I have always been a fan of those. I think he does a really nice job with the subtleties of the jersey that was put together. I think it will be fun for the team and the fans."
LeBron James explains what he likes about the Cleveland Cavaliers' new "City" edition gray alternative uniforms by Nike that will debut on Feb. 3 at home against Houston. "They’re phenomenal," James said Wednesday. "I was happy to be a part of it. I love the color scheme, I love the Ohio crest on the front of the shorts, I like the color combination of the gray with the gold in navy, you can do so many different (combinations) … They allowed us to do a lot with it. It was fun, it was a fun procedure." How did James become involved in the design process? "Um, well I have a pretty good relationship with the makers of the uniforms and I have a pretty good relationship with the company that’s wearing the uniforms," he said, making not-so-subtle references to Nike and the Cavs. "I was a part of pretty much the whole process. If we’re changing, we wanted to kind of change our logo and things of that nature. Any time I get a little input on something like that I think it’s pretty cool. I like to wear ‘em, I like to know what my teammates like and then I like to know what our fans would like to see when they’re wearing ‘em to our games and things of that nature, not only at home, but on the road. I’m looking forward to wearing The Land uniforms in The Land."
Candace Buckner: #Wizards “City Edition” uniforms will debut Jan. 30 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In all, the Wiz will wear them 12 times for the rest of the season (six at home and six on the road)
The idea came to Kobe Bryant right away when his longtime collaborators at Nike told him the Lakers wanted their fourth jersey -- the so-called "city edition" -- designed in his honor: a snakeskin pattern to play off of his "Black Mamba" nickname. "The snake came to me immediately," Bryant says. "It came to me so fast, I was thinking, 'This can't be that easy. This idea is not going to work.' I spent months trying to talk myself out of it. But in the end, simplicity always wins."
Kobe Bryant doesn't mind that the snakeskin print -- the jersey's defining feature -- doesn't exactly pop. "Black added a level of mystery," Bryant says. "You watch athletes run up and down the floor, but you don't know what is inside of them. And that's what the black mamba stands for -- what is inside of you. It doesn't stand just for me. It stands for an attitude that should be inside of you when you put the Laker jersey on. You should play with a killer approach."
The 76ers unveiled their “City Edition” uniforms Wednesday morning. The parchment paper-colored outfits, featuring a blue “Phila” in signature-style lettering, are the fourth uniform the Sixers will wear this season. There’s also red and blue trim around the collar down to the arm holes, in addition to red trim halfway around the blue numbers.
The Thunder’s final set of Nike uniforms for this season will go on sale Wednesday, and the team will debut them on the court Jan. 25. The “City” jerseys are a brand-new look for the Thunder in a dark gray tone with pops of color in orange and blue that evoke the team’s shield logo. The “OKC” and jersey number on the front are trimmed in a bright yellow. Jerseys and apparel from the City collection will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Thunder Shop at Chesapeake Energy Arena and online at okcthunder.com/shop.
The bright gold to deep burgundy bands on the uniform represent the famous red rock formations found throughout southern Utah, and they also reflect the fire, passion and intensity of the Utah Jazz organization and players. The word "UTAH" is shown across the chest—the City Edition is the only one of this season's four uniforms to feature the name of our state. Another special aspect of the City Edition uniform is that the Jazz will be wearing a state of Utah logo that features the basketball lines from the primary logo. This represents how the Jazz belong to all of Utah.
Nike publicly addressed its "lighter" NBA jerseys that have come under scrutiny after at least five players' jerseys have ripped during the 2017-18 season. The company provided a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday morning, noting plans to alter the jerseys in order to avoid more tears during games. It did not disclose how many jerseys, if not all, would be discarded or replaced for better quality.
"We are very concerned to see any game-day tear and are working to implement a solution that involves standardizing the embellishment process and enhancing the seam strength of game-day jerseys," Nike said in the statement. "The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance, and we are working with the NBA and teams to avoid this happening in the future."
The Heat are going to look like those 1990s teams that featured Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway this month. No, Mourning and Hardaway aren’t making comebacks. Instead, the Heat will sport their Nike “Classic Edition” jerseys for most of their games this month starting with Wednesday’s home contest against the Bulls.
Andy Larsen: Jersey FYI: the Jazz will get new Statement jerseys every two years, new Community jerseys every single year.
The NBA is permitting teams to put advertisement patches on their jerseys beginning this season, and South Florida-based Ultimate Software has won the competition to occupy that space on Heat jerseys, according to two league sources.
“We are extremely proud to have Ultimate Software as the first partner on the Miami Heat Jersey,” said John Vidalin, the Heat’s executive vice president/revenue officer. “This is truly a historic opportunity and we are thrilled that we will be partnering with a company based here in South Florida.” The ads will appear on the left shoulder of Heat jerseys during games.
Jessica Camerato: The #Sixers will wear their Statement Edition jerseys for the following games, selected to honor dates in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/Uen41LMNr2
Finally, the Warriors are willing to hold hands in public with Oakland. The Warriors have new Oakland-themed jerseys for this coming season. This evening, the Warriors will unveil their new “The Town” jerseys. They are a take on the renowned “The City” jerseys — but with an Oakland twist.
The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled their Classic edition uniforms for the 2017-18 season, bringing back the design worn by the original Charlotte Hornets from their inception in 1988 through 1997. Like the previously released white Association and teal Icon editions, the uniform features the logo of Nike’s Jordan Brand. The Hornets – the only team in U.S. professional sports to have the iconic Jumpman logo on its uniforms – will feature five different uniforms in their 2017-18 uniform collection. “Since we brought the Hornets name back in 2014, our fans have practically been begging for us to wear a version of the original Hornets uniform,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We could not be more excited to give them what they want and to see the historic pinstriped, teal Charlotte uniform back on an NBA court.”
Anthony Slater: The new Warriors jerseys with the Nike swoosh, Rakuten badge, little W logo on waistband pic.twitter.com/qbIyPTtIJ7
This highlights a trend for Butler, who was fouled 10 times during the second game of the series as well. In fact, the Miami star leads all players in the postseason with 123 fouls drawn thus far. But it is not just because he has played more games.
He has 9.0 fouls drawn per 100 possessions during the playoffs, nearly identical to the rate that superstar James Harden (9.1 per 100) was fouled in the postseason. Similarly, his rate in the regular season (9.6 fouls drawn per 100) trailed Harden’s by just 0.3 fouls drawn per 100.
Even though Harden is the player most people think of when it comes to drawing contact from defenders, Butler has long been elite as well. The 31-year-old has ranked in the 90th percentile or better in this metric among wings during each of his nine seasons in the league, according to Cleaning the Glass.
Twitter User: Steve nash got a [job] because he’s white so… Damian Lillard: No he didn’t smh… this part of the problem . He’s a 2x mvp and has a relationship with their two best players. It’s about fit ...
Ryan Ward: Lakers are favored to win it all NEXT season, according to the latest odds from @WeSportsBetting: Los Angeles Lakers 4-1, Los Angeles Clippers 5-1, Brooklyn Nets 8-1, Golden State Warriors 9-1, Milwaukee Bucks 12-1, Boston Celtics 12-1, Miami Heat 16-1, Denver Nuggets 20-1
It’s not the first time he’s professed a love for New Orleans or his teammates, but Redick flat out sounds like a guy who thoroughly enjoyed his first year with the Pelicans. “Man, it’s been great, to be honest with you. This year, other than COVID and the bubble, my actual time in New Orleans was one of the least stressful, least drama-filled teams I’ve ever been on. It’s just a bunch of good dudes, man. When they’re good dudes already at 21 or 22, I feel like if you can get the right vets around them you can really have an impact on their careers.”
Redick next gushes about the city of New Orleans and Jrue Holiday, in particular. “New Orleans is a special place, man. It’s one of the most amazing places I’ve ever been in this country. It’s so unique. The people there are insanely nice and insanely great. And I think that was eye-opening for me. “My two biggest takeaways from my year in New Orleans were: thank God I got to experience New Orleans and what a special place it was, and thank God I get to be friends with Jrue Holiday…He’s just an incredible human.”
Redick wraps up the section relating to the Pelicans by talking about the limitless ceiling of Zion Williamson. He also gives props to Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball for starting to think the game — the most important area of development for players because it can lead to greatness. “It’s All-NBA, All-Star, Hall of Fame. That’s his ceiling. The thing with Zion is that he is naturally — obviously athletic — but naturally skilled. So when he sort of learns how to play the NBA game, and think the NBA game, he’s going to dominate. He does it naturally, without even really putting in the thought and the preparation that we all learned. Like I didn’t do this either when I was 19. It’s a process. Dude, this guy in year five, in year six? Like what are we looking at right now?
“I saw that this year with B.I. — Brandon. B.I., in his fourth year, and Lonzo, in his third year, and you could see that development where they’re thinking the game. They’re learning like ‘oh, this is where my advantage is. I can get away with this almost every night. Let me keep going to that.’ As much as we talk about skill development, that’s where really great players, that’s where the development happens is in thinking the game. That’s what makes one of our teammates, Chris {Paul}, so great. That’s why he can play at the level he can at 35 as an undersized point guard. It’s because he’s so smart and he thinks the game.”