1 day ago via Marc J. Spears @ ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said recently that the earliest the 2020-21 NBA season could begin is January. The Hawks could potentially debut the jersey on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 if next season begins in January, a source said.

October 5, 2020 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
5 hours ago via RyanWardLA

October 5, 2020 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
7 hours ago via Oleh Kosel @ The Bird Writes

Redick next gushes about the city of New Orleans and Jrue Holiday, in particular. “New Orleans is a special place, man. It’s one of the most amazing places I’ve ever been in this country. It’s so unique. The people there are insanely nice and insanely great. And I think that was eye-opening for me. “My two biggest takeaways from my year in New Orleans were: thank God I got to experience New Orleans and what a special place it was, and thank God I get to be friends with Jrue Holiday…He’s just an incredible human.”
7 hours ago via Oleh Kosel @ The Bird Writes

Redick wraps up the section relating to the Pelicans by talking about the limitless ceiling of Zion Williamson. He also gives props to Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball for starting to think the game — the most important area of development for players because it can lead to greatness. “It’s All-NBA, All-Star, Hall of Fame. That’s his ceiling. The thing with Zion is that he is naturally — obviously athletic — but naturally skilled. So when he sort of learns how to play the NBA game, and think the NBA game, he’s going to dominate. He does it naturally, without even really putting in the thought and the preparation that we all learned. Like I didn’t do this either when I was 19. It’s a process. Dude, this guy in year five, in year six? Like what are we looking at right now?
7 hours ago via Oleh Kosel @ The Bird Writes

“I saw that this year with B.I. — Brandon. B.I., in his fourth year, and Lonzo, in his third year, and you could see that development where they’re thinking the game. They’re learning like ‘oh, this is where my advantage is. I can get away with this almost every night. Let me keep going to that.’ As much as we talk about skill development, that’s where really great players, that’s where the development happens is in thinking the game. That’s what makes one of our teammates, Chris {Paul}, so great. That’s why he can play at the level he can at 35 as an undersized point guard. It’s because he’s so smart and he thinks the game.”
7 hours ago via Oleh Kosel @ The Bird Writes

