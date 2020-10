Redick wraps up the section relating to the Pelicans by talking about the limitless ceiling of Zion Williamson. He also gives props to Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball for starting to think the game — the most important area of development for players because it can lead to greatness. “It’s All-NBA, All-Star, Hall of Fame. That’s his ceiling. The thing with Zion is that he is naturally — obviously athletic — but naturally skilled. So when he sort of learns how to play the NBA game, and think the NBA game, he’s going to dominate. He does it naturally, without even really putting in the thought and the preparation that we all learned. Like I didn’t do this either when I was 19. It’s a process. Dude, this guy in year five, in year six? Like what are we looking at right now?