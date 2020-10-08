USA Today Sports

11 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
For the [Hawks] draft, the following players are the ones I’ve heard the most about in no particular order: Haliburton, Okoro, Deni Avdija and Vassell. Okoro would be a good pick for the Hawks; he’s arguably the best defender in the draft, and the team has been horrid on that end of the floor for two seasons.

October 8, 2020 | 8:26 pm EDT Update
With the Los Angeles Lakers on the verge of an NBA championship, the county’s top health officer urged residents Thursday to celebrate responsibly, remembering that the coronavirus should preclude large parties or public gatherings. “We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Dr. Muntu Davis said. “Very excited that the Lakers are going to be playing this next game. And we just want to remind people the safest way to celebrate all of our teams, the Lakers and the Dodgers, is to do it in the comfort of your own home.”
3 hours ago via My News LA

Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday extended 2022 Creed Williamson of Little Rock the opportunity to become a Hoop Hogs legacy, offering him a scholarship roughly 26 years after his father led the school to its only national championship in college basketball. Williamson (6-8 forward, Little Rock Christian Academy, Joe Johnson Hawks) is the son of Razorbacks legend Corliss Williamson, who was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and the catalyst for the Razorbacks’ national title in 1993-94 before a long NBA career that included a season playing for Musselman.
3 hours ago via KLRT - FOX16.com @ FOX 16 News

Athletes including Fowler, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Jarvis Landry are invested in Hyperice through Main Street Advisors, a Santa Monica-based investment advisory firm founded by Paul Wachter that led the fundraising round with SC.Holdings, a private equity firm founded by Jason Stein and Eastbridge Group. Stein will be joining Hyperice’s board.
3 hours ago via Gillian Tan @ Bloomberg

3 hours ago via Michael LoRé @ Forbes.com

Mr. O’Neal, who is a basketball commentator on WarnerMedia’s TNT network and owns many Papa John’s Pizza and Auntie Anne’s pretzel franchises, will serve as a strategic adviser. He also owns nightclubs in Las Vegas and is active in esports. In the SEC filing, Mr. O’Neal is described as someone who has “a keen eye for investing in successful ventures, having invested in Google prior to its initial public offering and Ring prior to its sale to Amazon.”
3 hours ago via Joe Flint @ Wall Street Journal

