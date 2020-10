The Hawks are ready for an influx of voters, per Koonin, and are hoping their 700,000 square-foot arena will help provide a quick and safe option for those registered in Fulton County to vote in person. “If we’re as successful as I hope we are and think we are, we might have to rethink, how can we continue this,” Koonin said. “I love the fact that we’re located in the central heart of the city. I love the fact that we’re on rapid transit. I love the fact that there’s no fee to park. We’re trying to knock down all barriers to vote because voting is the one thing that we as Americans have the right to elect our leadership, and we want to make that simple rather than challenging.”