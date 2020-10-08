For the Hawks and State Farm Arena, Georgia’s primary runoff election in late July and early August was something of a trial run, as turnout was moderate. Now, the state’s largest-ever voting precinct is expanding its early-voting operations for the coming general election, with early voting beginning Oct. 12, the venue staying open for seven days a week, and ending Oct. 30. Voting machines arrived onsite Wednesday.
October 8, 2020 | 8:26 pm EDT Update
With the Los Angeles Lakers on the verge of an NBA championship, the county’s top health officer urged residents Thursday to celebrate responsibly, remembering that the coronavirus should preclude large parties or public gatherings. “We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Dr. Muntu Davis said. “Very excited that the Lakers are going to be playing this next game. And we just want to remind people the safest way to celebrate all of our teams, the Lakers and the Dodgers, is to do it in the comfort of your own home.”
If the Lakers do win the title, they likely will have to go without a traditional victory parade. The city is unlikely to be issuing any special event permits — like those needed for a parade — due to the pandemic. But Davis said the county would “work with the city in terms of any other guidance related to what activities might come about.”
STAPLES Center: STAPLES Center & L.A. LIVE will not be airing/showing tomorrow’s NBA Finals game or potential post game celebrations on any of the exterior digital signage. Vehicle & pedestrian access will be limited & @Lakers fans encouraged to watch the game and celebrate responsibly at home.
Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday extended 2022 Creed Williamson of Little Rock the opportunity to become a Hoop Hogs legacy, offering him a scholarship roughly 26 years after his father led the school to its only national championship in college basketball. Williamson (6-8 forward, Little Rock Christian Academy, Joe Johnson Hawks) is the son of Razorbacks legend Corliss Williamson, who was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and the catalyst for the Razorbacks’ national title in 1993-94 before a long NBA career that included a season playing for Musselman.
Hyperice, a maker of performance recovery products, is valued at $700 million after raising $48 million from the National Basketball Association, the NFL’s investment arm 32 Equity and a group of professional athletes including tennis star Naomi Osaka, golfer Rickie Fowler, the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt and Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook.
Athletes including Fowler, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Jarvis Landry are invested in Hyperice through Main Street Advisors, a Santa Monica-based investment advisory firm founded by Paul Wachter that led the fundraising round with SC.Holdings, a private equity firm founded by Jason Stein and Eastbridge Group. Stein will be joining Hyperice’s board.
Osaka, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul and surfer Kelly Slater are among athletes who directly invested in the round. OneTeam, a platform founded by the National Football League Players Association, the Major League Baseball Players Association and RedBird Capital Partners, is another new investor.
Oxigen, the pH balanced water boosted with oxygen, today announced the closing of a $15 million Series B funding round backed by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and multi-platinum recording artist Brett Eldredge. The announcement comes on the heels of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry being named an investor and owner of the brand in August.
Mr. O’Neal, who is a basketball commentator on WarnerMedia’s TNT network and owns many Papa John’s Pizza and Auntie Anne’s pretzel franchises, will serve as a strategic adviser. He also owns nightclubs in Las Vegas and is active in esports. In the SEC filing, Mr. O’Neal is described as someone who has “a keen eye for investing in successful ventures, having invested in Google prior to its initial public offering and Ring prior to its sale to Amazon.”
Chris Paul: .@JoeBiden great to be with you back home last week in NC!! @Stephen Curry missed you but you know what had to stop by your gym! The election of our lifetime. Vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!! Iwillvote.com