17 hours ago via Official release @ NBA.com
The inaugural board members are: · Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings Forward · Gayle Benson, New Orleans Pelicans Governor · Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers Forward · Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets Chairman · Tony Ressler, Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner · Michele Roberts, NBPA Executive Director · Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner · Larry Tanenbaum, NBA Board of Governors Chairman and Toronto Raptors Governor

October 10, 2020 | 5:57 am EDT Update
“It’s had to cross my mind because everyone keeps mentioning to me,” Nurse said, chuckling. “Could we have won a few if he stayed? Sure. But he didn’t.” Nurse insists he harbors no ill will toward Leonard, whom he still texts from time to time. “We talked a bunch of times in Orlando,” Nurse said. “I enjoyed seeing him. But it was never like, ‘Why’d you leave, man?'”
3 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

