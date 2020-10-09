The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced the NBA Foundation Board of Directors, comprised of eight representatives from the NBA Board of Governors, players and executives from the NBPA and the league office. The Foundation’s Board of Directors will provide strategic direction with respect to programming and grantmaking as well as oversee the organization’s activities, working directly with all 30 NBA teams and their governors to support and facilitate sustainable initiatives in team markets.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 10, 2020 | 5:57 am EDT Update
Marc Gasol ready to move on?
Nurse acknowledges that Gasol, who made $19.69 million this season, might move on. Toronto also has two key free agents in Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka, both of whom will draw interest in the open market.
“It’s had to cross my mind because everyone keeps mentioning to me,” Nurse said, chuckling. “Could we have won a few if he stayed? Sure. But he didn’t.” Nurse insists he harbors no ill will toward Leonard, whom he still texts from time to time. “We talked a bunch of times in Orlando,” Nurse said. “I enjoyed seeing him. But it was never like, ‘Why’d you leave, man?'”
Tomer Azarly: Jimmy Butler on how to counter what the Lakers throw at him – “I think whatever you throw at me, it’s not gonna work cuz if I’m open, I’m gonna shoot it. If I’m not, I’m gonna it to Duncan or Tyler or K-Nunn or Bam or Jae, and they’re gonna make the shot.”
ESPN Stats: LeBron James and Anthony Davis accounted for 87 of the Lakers 108 points (81%) tonight. James and Davis went 24-of-36 from the floor while the rest of the Lakers went 14-of-46 from the floor.
Jared Weiss: Amazingly after tonight, LeBron James is shooting 45% from deep in the Finals, which would be a pretty hilarious feat after putting up some of the best Finals series in history against the Warriors yet shooting below average from deep in all of them. He shot 52% vs SA in ’15 tho.