USA Today Sports

Trae Young: Jimmy said hol up..🤣🔥🔥

9 hours ago via TheTraeYoung

Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 10, 2020 | 5:57 am EDT Update
“It’s had to cross my mind because everyone keeps mentioning to me,” Nurse said, chuckling. “Could we have won a few if he stayed? Sure. But he didn’t.” Nurse insists he harbors no ill will toward Leonard, whom he still texts from time to time. “We talked a bunch of times in Orlando,” Nurse said. “I enjoyed seeing him. But it was never like, ‘Why’d you leave, man?'”
3 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home