USA Today Sports

Chris Mannix: State Farm Arena in Atlanta will open on …

1 day ago via SIChrisMannix

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 12, 2020 | 9:35 pm EDT Update
The foot injury will not require surgery, Dragic said. He’s expected to make a full recovery by simply resting it. “I love him to death. I wish I could play with him as a teammate for forever,” Heat All-Star wing Jimmy Butler said. “Because these are the moments that you cherish. He put his body on the line for me and the rest of our guys for this organization. That shows the type of player that he is and the type of person that he is. We go down swinging, I’m glad he was out there fighting with us.”
8 hours ago via Miami Herald

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Goran Dragic Injury
Spoelstra told a story that revealed just how unlikely Dragic’s return seemed a few days ago. “He texted me — the night he got hurt in Game 1 he texted, I got a text literally around 4:15 in the morning,” Spoelstra said. “He said, ‘Coach, don’t give up on me on this series. Give me a chance. I’ll find my way back.’ I talked to the trainers the next day and they said, ‘Not a chance.’ And sure enough, he was basically begging every one of us the last three games just to give him a chance.”
8 hours ago via Miami Herald

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

8 hours ago via Miami Herald

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

After Angelenos came together over the weekend in a massive demonstration and others crowded to celebrate the Lakers’ victory, Los Angeles County health officials on Monday released guidelines to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. “If you were in a crowd with non-household members, especially if people weren’t wearing face coverings and were shouting, chanting, and/or singing, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an infected person was also there,” L.A. County Department of Public Health officials said. “People can pass the virus to others, even before they know they have it.”
8 hours ago via Nouran Salahieh @ KTLA 5

Uncategorized

Storyline: Coronavirus
Cuban during the interview with Kelly also hit the league for poor promotion of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, which were the least-watched on record. “I don’t think it has anything to do with politics. I just think we don’t have the match-up and the storylines, and we didn’t do a good job promoting it,” he said.
8 hours ago via Joe Concha @ The Hill

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

October 12, 2020 | 8:58 pm EDT Update
Home