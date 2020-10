Spoelstra told a story that revealed just how unlikely Dragic’s return seemed a few days ago. “He texted me — the night he got hurt in Game 1 he texted, I got a text literally around 4:15 in the morning,” Spoelstra said. “He said, ‘Coach, don’t give up on me on this series. Give me a chance. I’ll find my way back.’ I talked to the trainers the next day and they said, ‘Not a chance.’ And sure enough, he was basically begging every one of us the last three games just to give him a chance.”