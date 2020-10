In theory, if enough voters take advantage of the option to cast ballots early, there’s less chance that those who wait until Nov. 3 — when Georgia residents have to vote at their assigned precincts — would be discouraged by long lines or other issues. In a close election, that could make a big difference on the margins. “Turnout is going to be up, and the more people who choose to vote early in person will relieve some of the pressure on the mail system and relieve a lot of the pressure on election day opportunities, and the ability to vote in person is really meaningful,” Levitt said. “African-American communities in the South, particularly Atlanta, have a long-established culture of going to the polls on Election Day or the Sunday just before Election Day. There are a lot of communities that either prefer or need the opportunity to vote in person, and the ability to vote at a place like the Hawks’ arena relieves a lot of the demand that would otherwise fall on the shoulders of officials on Election Day.”