Typically this time of year, State Farm Arena is getting ready for preseason NBA games. But when it re-opens to the public Monday, it will be nothing short of the nexus of American democracy. For the next 19 days, the home of the Atlanta Hawks will serve as the largest early voting site in the hotly-contested state of Georgia. It will have 302 voting machines spread across the arena floor and concourse and 60 check-in sites to service any of the nearly 800,000 registered voters in Fulton County who want to cast their ballot before Election Day.
October 12, 2020 | 9:35 pm EDT Update
The foot injury will not require surgery, Dragic said. He’s expected to make a full recovery by simply resting it. “I love him to death. I wish I could play with him as a teammate for forever,” Heat All-Star wing Jimmy Butler said. “Because these are the moments that you cherish. He put his body on the line for me and the rest of our guys for this organization. That shows the type of player that he is and the type of person that he is. We go down swinging, I’m glad he was out there fighting with us.”
Spoelstra told a story that revealed just how unlikely Dragic’s return seemed a few days ago. “He texted me — the night he got hurt in Game 1 he texted, I got a text literally around 4:15 in the morning,” Spoelstra said. “He said, ‘Coach, don’t give up on me on this series. Give me a chance. I’ll find my way back.’ I talked to the trainers the next day and they said, ‘Not a chance.’ And sure enough, he was basically begging every one of us the last three games just to give him a chance.”
Erik Spoelstra: “That just shows you his character and how much he wants to give. Not for himself, he has already proved himself. He’s one of the most decorated players in this game, but he wanted to do it for his teammates, and he’s another one of those special human beings that I’m just honored that I’ve been able to coach him and develop that kind of relationship with him over the years.”
Kyle Kuzma: This dude is unreal. The way he communicates and thinks the game is top 10 ever. And won a chip with the top two franchises🤯🤯🤯
After Angelenos came together over the weekend in a massive demonstration and others crowded to celebrate the Lakers’ victory, Los Angeles County health officials on Monday released guidelines to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. “If you were in a crowd with non-household members, especially if people weren’t wearing face coverings and were shouting, chanting, and/or singing, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an infected person was also there,” L.A. County Department of Public Health officials said. “People can pass the virus to others, even before they know they have it.”
No victory parade is planned through the streets of L.A., and no public team celebration in downtown will be held anytime soon.
Robin Lopez: I’m driving Fresno to Portland, windows down, jammin to “Human Nature” & my ballot just flew out the car somewhere around Mt. Shasta. Who do I tag to send somebody to pick it up, preferably by Bald Eagle? What’s the Postmaster General’s handle? #SorryAmerica
Cuban during the interview with Kelly also hit the league for poor promotion of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, which were the least-watched on record. “I don’t think it has anything to do with politics. I just think we don’t have the match-up and the storylines, and we didn’t do a good job promoting it,” he said.