Trae Young: Wake me up in 2021. Goodnight.

When you go into these NBA organizations, they immediately want you to be who they want you to be,” Draymond told Cari Champion on “The Brownprint” podcast. “I didn’t want to be who they wanted me to be. And I also had a coach in Mark Jackson who told me from the very beginning, ‘Listen, I want you to come here as the same Draymond I’ve been watching on TV for years. I want you to be an animal, be a dog and be a leader. I don’t care who is in front of you, I don’t care who has more money than you, who has more status in the league than you — I want you to come in and be the same leader that you’ve been your whole life.’”