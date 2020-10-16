USA Today Sports

Trae Young: Wow. My heart hurts. R.I.P BJ Johnson.😞

Rockets scout BJ Johnson dies in bike accident
Longtime Rockets personnel scout Brent “B.J.” Johnson, a well-known and popular fixture throughout basketball, died Thursday evening following a bicycle accident in Houston. Johnson was 65. “He was riding his bike and hit a culvert,” Johnson’s wife Claudette said. “There was construction. They are thinking he fell forward and broke his neck because there was no blood.”
Jamal Crawford: Nooooooo not BJ Johnson. When I was an unproven rookie, he helped give me a lot of confidence that I had a bright future, even when I didn't see it.. I wasn't even on his team. He always had some words of encouragement, or just kept it real with me. Prayers to his family
Danuel House: 😢 😢
October 16, 2020 | 3:23 pm EDT Update
When you go into these NBA organizations, they immediately want you to be who they want you to be,” Draymond told Cari Champion on “The Brownprint” podcast. “I didn’t want to be who they wanted me to be. And I also had a coach in Mark Jackson who told me from the very beginning, ‘Listen, I want you to come here as the same Draymond I’ve been watching on TV for years. I want you to be an animal, be a dog and be a leader. I don’t care who is in front of you, I don’t care who has more money than you, who has more status in the league than you — I want you to come in and be the same leader that you’ve been your whole life.’”
“David Lee was in front of me — David Lee was a great vet to me by the way, I love D-Lee to this day. But when we’re in practice, I’m trying to take David Lee’s head off,” Draymond told Champion. ” ‘You’re an All-Star. I’m sorry — but you’re in my way. I need that spot.’ “And I’m never gonna go about it in a way of trying to hurt you. Or I’m on the bench and I’m not cheering for you. I would never do that. But to me, it just felt like he was in my way. What do I have to do to move you out of my way? That was always my mindset.”
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers reportedly voted to end the season and leave the bubble. The meeting broke with tension among divided players and the season in jeopardy. While speaking to Bill Simmons on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Lakers forward Jared Dudley said the first night, he was “70-30” that the season was going to end. However, Dudley said a call from Obama had a huge impact on players deciding to resume.
“I think Obama’s phone call to Chris Paul, [Andre] Iguodala, and LeBron [James] to seal the deal of how he would handle it, getting a leadership group together, how we were going to attack the owners. And then once we put that to bed, it was time, after talking to ‘Bron after he talked to Obama, it was like, ‘If Obama said it, what other better advice can we get?’ … I said, ‘There’s nothing else to talk about. We’re playing.'”
Dudley said that the next day, after sleeping on it, tensions had simmered and he felt more confident in resuming the season. Obama’s call helped get the players back on track. In total, three days of playoff games were missed from the protests. “Once we went in that room and we all decided to play, man, we flipped the switch so fast to be like, ‘Hey, listen, this is our title to win, let’s go get it.'”
