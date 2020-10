Now, with the Lakers in a much different position, coming off a championship and measuring what it will take to remain a contender as other teams around the league improve, Rose is again a focal point. And with some pressure to act, both the Lakers and the Pistons might be pushed into finding common ground on a trade. “I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February,” one general manager told Heavy.com. “I don’t think the Lakers wanted to make a major move because they thought they could do something on the buyout market. And I don’t think the Pistons wanted to make a major move because Derrick was happy there. You know, the Lakers wanted to be involved in case the Clippers got involved or someone else, the Bucks or the Nuggets, whoever. So there was interest but not too serious. Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now.”