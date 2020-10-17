TMR’s 2019-20 Fan Cost Index (FCI) is an estimate of how much it costs a family of four to attend a game in a particular league, and this year’s NBA average is $430, an increase of $9 over a year ago. The FCI formula is based on the average cost of four adult non-premium tickets, single-car parking, two draft beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs, and two adult-sized adjustable hats. The hats are a proxy for the endless souvenirs available at an arena or stadium. Here are the five costliest FCIs: Knicks — $901. Lakers — $739. Warriors — $703. Celtics — $579. Bulls — $562. And here are the five cheapest: Hornets — $233. Grizzlies — $262. Pelicans — $278. Timberwolves — $297. Hawks — $302
October 18, 2020 | 8:59 am EDT Update
Derrick Rose an option for Lakers?
Now, with the Lakers in a much different position, coming off a championship and measuring what it will take to remain a contender as other teams around the league improve, Rose is again a focal point. And with some pressure to act, both the Lakers and the Pistons might be pushed into finding common ground on a trade. “I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February,” one general manager told Heavy.com. “I don’t think the Lakers wanted to make a major move because they thought they could do something on the buyout market. And I don’t think the Pistons wanted to make a major move because Derrick was happy there. You know, the Lakers wanted to be involved in case the Clippers got involved or someone else, the Bucks or the Nuggets, whoever. So there was interest but not too serious. Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now.”
But you are trying to get back in the League… Iman Shumpert: I’ve worked out for some teams… I’d be really surprised if you know every ballclub in the league is like ‘Ah, nah, we’ll need him’… I’d just be surprised… But I’ve seen crazy things happen. But for me I feel like I could rest assured of my body of work and of my work ethic to stay with it and stay hungry. I feel like it speaks for itself. As far as me coming back to the league I don’t see it … It’s like I’m so far away. I just see it as you know, this summer I wasn’t healthy enough to go to the bubble and now I’m getting healthy and the league is you know trying to figure out a way to let the fans back in the arenas so I feel like it’s a fresh start like any other thing.
Amar’e Stoudemire rejoining Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv is a matter of time, according to Israeli outlet ONE. Stoudemire, 37, helped the Israeli powerhouse to its latest domestic championship earning the Finals MVP honors. He has agreed to terms for a second stint, notes the report. Both sides expressed willingness to renew their contract after the late conclusion of the 2019-20 season last July, and a few months forward are projected on the same track.
According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Kawhi Leonard has “privately clamored” for the Los Angeles Clippers to address their point guard position. The Clippers started Patrick Beverley at the point guard spot in 2019-20, but he’s not a traditional floor general who can score, run a team’s offense and get others involved with elite passing skills. “They clearly need a point guard. Everybody knows it and Kawhi Leonard privately has clamored for one,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “It’s not that he wants them to get rid of Patrick Beverley, but Patrick Beverley is basically a defensive ace who’s small and has to play opposing guards. So, they need a point guard that can run a team and can shoot.”
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski was the head coach that team, and he shared a particularly memorable anecdote about Olympics Kobe during a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. “When we were starting to build a culture at USA basketball, and [Bryant], Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd were added. … We’re getting ready for Beijing, I’m with my staff in Vegas…and all of a sudden there’s a knock on the door, two days early, and it’s Kobe,” Krzyzewski remembered. “He said, ‘I want to guard the best perimeter player on every team that we play.’ Now, he’s the NBA scoring champ, he’s the best player in the league at that time. … And he knew that he would have to change a little bit and be a leader. “And then he pauses — and, you know him and Jordan had the same eyes, they killed you with their eyes — and he leans forward and he said, ‘Coach, I promise you I’ll destroy ’em.’”
Krzyzewski noted that Bryant wasn’t simply leading by example, though. He was looking ahead to a matchup with Manu Ginobili. “He had this vision of moments. He knew that for us to win the gold medal we would have to beat Argentina … and he wanted to guard Ginobili. Believe me, he already had that figured out. It wasn’t just to set an example for the team. … So, we do play Argentina in the semis, and we’re beating them by 20 points and Ginobili gets hurt … and it becomes a six-point game, because now [Kobe’s] not interested anymore. That’s who he was,” Coach K said of the late NBA icon.
Fertitta said Morey warned him in March 2019 — when the GM signed a five-year contract extension — that this could be a year when he decided to step away because of his son’s high school graduation. “He had always said, ‘I’m not going to be here forever,’ and, ‘At some point, I might want to go back to the East Coast,'” Fertitta said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. I knew that this was that year, but Daryl’s been here [almost] 15 years. I was surprised, but yet I remembered the previous conversations. He’s reminded me of that a few times.”