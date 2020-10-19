USA Today Sports

Multiple NBA front office members told B/R they feel they can mask Toppin’s defensive weaknesses by playing him at center, where he won’t guard as much around the perimeter and can still use his athleticism for shot-blocking at the rim. Toppin’s age (22) has also rarely come up as a deterrent. Teams sound persuaded by his offense, which is something the Timberwolves (No. 24 in offensive rating), Hawks (No. 25), Cavaliers (No. 26), Hornets (No. 28) and Bulls (No. 29) could obviously use.

Cavs, Andre Drummond 'far apart' in extension talks

Hey, Chris: Are the Cavs going to try to trade Andre Drummond? — Mike, Greenville, S. Carolina. Chris Fedor: Trading Drummond is a possibility — if he picks up his player option, which is all but certain. By rule, they could start shopping him immediately after, seeing whether the interest increases since he would be on an expiring contract. But trading Drummond isn’t the only option.
The real question is what happens after. At one point, there was mutual interest in an extension. However, the sides have been far apart in those preliminary discussions, sources say. The Cavs recognize Drummond’s talent but they are also honest about his flaws, especially in this pace-and-space era, where bigs like him are easy to attain. They don’t want to commit to an unfriendly deal that could limit future moves, not after an eight-game sample size. Drummond, meanwhile, wants to be compensated for bypassing a chance at 2021 free agency, when many teams will have significant cap space. Given the differing, current monetary views, an extension seems unlikely.
Then it comes down to whether riding out the season — or some portion of it — makes more sense than finding a trade partner. Multiple league sources believe the Cavs’ best chance for a trade would be at the deadline, sending him to a contender looking for an additional piece with no financial commitment beyond the 2020-21 season. That gives rival executives a chance to evaluate where they stand financially and competitively.
