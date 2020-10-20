Alykhan Bijani: Clint Capela reunited with James Harden and Gerald Green. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Sy54eKHUE1
October 20, 2020 | 7:12 pm EDT Update
Clippers make Tyronn Lue hiring official
The LA Clippers have named Tyronn Lue as the team’s head coach, it was announced today by Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Lue will become the franchise’s 26th head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the Clippers during the 2019-20 season. Before joining LA, he was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18, amassing a 128-83 record, taking the team to three consecutive NBA Finals, and winning the franchise’s first NBA title in 2016.
“Ty has been where we want to go. He is a championship head coach with an extraordinary feel for the game and the people who play it,” Frank said. “He’s one of the great minds in our league, and he’s able to impart his vision to others, because he connects with everybody he meets. We conducted a thorough search and spoke with fantastic candidates. We found that the best choice for our team was already in our building. As head coach, Ty will put a unique imprint on the organization, and drive us to new heights.”
“The pieces we need are in place – committed ownership, smart management and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA’s best market,” Lue said. “My familiarity with the organization, particularly Mr. Ballmer and Lawrence, confirmed this is where I want to be. We have work to do to become champions, but we have the motivation, the tools, and the support to get there. I’m excited to get started.”
Warriors guard Klay Thompson has sidestepped many of his media requests this offseason as he recovers from a torn left ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. But when Golden State’s senior vice president of communications, Raymond Ridder, recently reached out asking him to make good on a dying fan’s wish, Thompson didn’t hesitate. On Monday, he video-called Deborah Wright, a 62-year-old who has metastatic breast cancer and has been told by doctors that she has two to six weeks to live.
For roughly 25 minutes, Thompson talked to Wright about her family, pets and love for the Warriors. At one point, Thompson introduced Wright to his beloved bulldog, Rocco. This was the culmination of an effort spearheaded by KTVU evening news anchor Frank Somerville, who shared a message on social media Friday from Deborah’s husband, Randall. In the message, Randall wrote, “My bride loves Klay Thompson of the Warriors. I was wondering if at all possible, if maybe he could visit her. Or, even FaceTime her (or Zoom or whatever).
“I ask for nothing else… no gifts, money, or anything… just for the possibility of a visit from Mr. Thompson.” Ridder soon received a slew of emails about the request and contacted Thompson, who quickly agreed to video-call Wright. “He made me feel like we’ve been friends forever,” Wright, who has been a Warriors fan since the 1970s, told The Mercury News. “It was just a down-to-earth conversation.”
October 20, 2020 | 6:47 pm EDT Update
Bucks interested in Victor Oladipo?
“I’ll give you a team I’m keeping an eye on with Victor Oladipo,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “Milwaukee. Just keeping my eye on them. That’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping my eye on them.