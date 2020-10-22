-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
NBA 2K21: Trae Young goes into year three at 88 OVR #2K…
October 22, 2020 | 11:09 pm EDT Update
Lowe had this to say on his podcast: “Enough people have asked me what I’ve heard about Blake Griffin and how he’s looking, that I think Detroit is gonna have a market for him. I don’t think it’s gonna be strong, but I think there is still interest in what he can do to help you win.” I also have heard a little noise about Griffin’s health and availability. Now, I don’t get the sense the Pistons are eager to trade him just to trade him. From all accounts, the knee injury that forced him to miss most of last season has healed and he’s feeling fine. The last time we saw Griffin with two working knees, he was All-NBA and one of the league’s 20 best players. The Pistons don’t want to be a doormat, and they appear to be confident he still has good basketball left in him, with only two years left on his deal.
Everyone on the roster is scattered across the country, so is there someone that you’ve stayed in closest contact with during this offseason? Andre Drummond: “Yeah. Definitely Darius Garland for sure is someone I have spent a lot of time with over these months. Larry, Kevin and I’ve seen Collin a few times. Kevin Porter has come down to work with me. Earlier in like June, he came and stayed with me for a week to work out. Other than that, I’ve talked to everyone fairly often. We’re all on a group chat and we all check in on each other.” Well, you brought it up, saying you want to help Porter take his game to the next level. That would require you being with the Cavs. Does that mean you’ve made the decision to pick up your option already? Andre Drummond: “As of right now I’m just focusing on what I can worry about. Working on my game. Right now, just worrying about what’s happening with the next couple of months, before the season. Whenever it’s time to start, and when that time does come to make that decision, everybody will know. Right now, I’m a Cleveland Cavalier. In terms of extending, we will find that out when the time comes around.”
And despite saying back in June that he planned to stay in Cleveland, Drummond is now hedging. “I’m at a point now in my career where I spent the last eight years in Detroit, and I’m looking forward to the new start. If it’s with the Cavs, fantastic,” Drummond told Cleveland.com. “If” is a strong word in this instance, and a well-informed league source told BasketballNews.com that Drummond is genuinely undecided about exercising his player option.
What’s encouraging about the last part of Pierce’s quote is Collins has put in the work. He has worked with assistant coach Chris Jent this offseason so extensively that the Hawks had to force Collins to take days off before their minicamp began a few weeks ago. According to several sources who have been inside the facility this offseason, Collins has been a clear standout with his work ethic and level of play in the minicamp. Because Collins has grown in every area the Hawks have wanted him to grow in so far, such as 3-point shooting and rim protection, there’s reason to believe he can work to become a better playmaker, too.
The NBA spent $180 million to operate 100 days of basketball in its Disney bubble, but the steep investment allowed the league to stop the loss of $1.5 billion in projected revenue. According to sources familiar with the league’s finances, the Disney restart allowed the NBA to stem the loss of about $1.5 billion in expected revenue, the bulk of the money tied to national and local television revenue followed by league sponsorships.
“Without a doubt, it was worth it,” said one executive from a Disney bubble team of the massive effort and investment needed to complete the longest season in NBA history. The season began Oct. 22 of last year and finally ended on Oct. 11 when the Los Angeles Lakers won Game 6 of the NBA Finals to secure their record-tying 17th title.
For Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, the 90 rating in NBA 2K21 is a feat for the young All-Star, and one of his few goals he planned on crossing off his list by the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. “I feel good,” Tatum said. “You set out a goal before the season, and once you accomplish that goal, it feels good. And now we’re on to the next marker.”