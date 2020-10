“Another crazy thing, another small but important detail. Two minutes before that incident happened to Kawhi Leonard on my foot. Two minutes before, Kawhi was going to check into the game, he stepped on his own teammate’s foot and he rolled his ankle. Two minutes prior to that. Nobody is talking about it, nobody. I mean, that’s crazy. When you sprain the ankle, it happened to me so many times in my career, it takes time until you get your ankle back in good shape, with strengthening and making sure you don’t roll the ankle that easily. Look what happened to Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in this year’s playoffs. He rolled his ankle, and the next game, he rolled it again. Out of nowhere. The ankle is already weak, it’s a possibility to sprain it again.”