The Warriors, on their barnstorming tour for draft prospects, have been to Atlanta and Miami, window shopping for the No. 2 pick. Sources said it’s a small traveling party: Joe Lacob, Bob Myers, Steve Kerr and director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini. In Atlanta, they watched the workout of Deni Avdija, who I highly doubt they take that high in the draft. But they did see something on this road trip, sources said, that would make them just fine with making a selection at No. 2. Two somethings actually. Anthony Edwards. James Wiseman. I put them in alphabetical order, so don’t get ahead of yourself. Word out of the workouts is that both of them were “beasts.”
October 25, 2020 | 12:36 am EDT Update
While the salary cap and luxury tax need to be cleared up, Andre Drummond controls the team’s offseason with his $28.7 million player option. Not even Bickerstaff knows what Drummond wants to do. “I have not asked him, ‘Hey man, are you opting in or opting out?’ But the conversations we’ve had have been positive,” Bickerstaff told cleveland.com. “Indirectly those conversations have been about the future, what next year is going to look like, how he wants to be part of the team and how we can use him effectively and all those things.
“So I’m not going say that the bubble helped us more than somebody else, and we’re not as good as we think we should be because of the bubble, and not going on the road for playoff games, like you normally would if you didn’t have home-court advantage. That’s behind us. Last year was last year. This year coming up is this year, and flexibility with draft picks, free agency is coming next. My thinking really hasn’t changed. But when I say next thing, if there’s a next thing that presents itself that can really take us to another level talent-wise, I’m open to it.”
Still, any dip in the salary cap could leave the Warriors — one of the franchises expected to incur the luxury tax next season — to face burdensome bills. League sources have put the decline in the cap at anywhere between $3 million and $12 million. If the cap dropped $10 million, the Warriors could have to pay $15 million more in taxes than on an entire roster expected to be in the $180 million range.
Pachulia, who played 16 seasons in the NBA and became a consultant for the Warriors after his playing days, added he understood why so many people talked about it because it affected a lot of things. However, he also threw a subtle jab at the media for blowing up the entire incident, which made his situation worse. “If you look at the Eastern and Western Conference, the media had nothing to talk about. Cleveland was sweeping everybody in the first three rounds, we were sweeping everybody as well. We ended that NBA Playoffs, 16-1,” Zaza Pachulia added. “So I guess that was something the media found and said ‘OK, let’s talk about this, let’s make it more interesting, let’s sell the news.’ We all know what kind of world we’re living in. It’s about selling information.”
The 36-year-old revealed that he reached out to Kawhi Leonard after the incident by sending a text message. The then-Spurs star, however, did not respond. “(I texted) Listen, it definitely was not on purpose and hopefully you can get back sooner on the court. I wanted him to know from me because there were so many words out there. I really felt bad. I’m an athlete too. My kids are playing (sports). I don’t want anybody to go through it.”
“Another crazy thing, another small but important detail. Two minutes before that incident happened to Kawhi Leonard on my foot. Two minutes before, Kawhi was going to check into the game, he stepped on his own teammate’s foot and he rolled his ankle. Two minutes prior to that. Nobody is talking about it, nobody. I mean, that’s crazy. When you sprain the ankle, it happened to me so many times in my career, it takes time until you get your ankle back in good shape, with strengthening and making sure you don’t roll the ankle that easily. Look what happened to Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in this year’s playoffs. He rolled his ankle, and the next game, he rolled it again. Out of nowhere. The ankle is already weak, it’s a possibility to sprain it again.”