Lakers and Heat will have just two months between The Finals and the 2020-2021 start.

There are typically four months between seasons. Teams eliminated in the second round will have 3.5 months.

The only teams really affected are LAL, MIA, DEN, and BOS.

The show must go on. https://t.co/selfmhD2z9

— Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) October 26, 2020