Marc J. Spears: The Hawks announce partnership with Nike, the WNBA and NBA for Season Two of Game Growers, a program for girls 13 years or older in 7th or 8th grade to share ideas on how to encourage more girls to play sports. By age 14, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys.
October 26, 2020 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
Tyronn Lue’s first coaching staff with the Clippers is taking shape, with the team nearing agreements with several key assistants. Miami assistant Dan Craig, former Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson and Larry Drew, a former head coach who most recently served on Lue’s Cleveland staff, have committed to join the Clippers as assistants, though their hiring is not yet official because deals have not been finalized, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Will Guillory: The Pelicans announced they’ll be introducing new head coach Stan Van Gundy in a Zoom press conference tomorrow at 2 pm. Gayle Benson and David Griffin will also be joining him.
The Toronto Raptors have another city lining up to host them next season. Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes has thrown Kansas City’s hat in the ring in the event Toronto is unable to play the 2020-21 NBA campaign north of the border. “Bring them to KC!” the superstar quarterback wrote on social media Monday.
The home of the Mavericks and the Stars is where the most votes have been cast after two weeks of early voting in Dallas County. Just shy of 25,000 people have cast ballots at the American Airlines Center as of the end of Sunday, according to data from the county. This is the first time the AAC has been a polling location.