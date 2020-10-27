The Hawks are shopping their first-round pick and intend to push for the playoffs, according to multiple league sources. Expect them to also be aggressive in free agency; the franchise wants to win now and capitalize on Trae Young’s emergence. DeRozan could serve as a secondary on-ball creator next to Young. It’s not a perfect trade or fit, but this type of construct could be what Atlanta is immediately looking for. Selecting Williams, who is receiving top-10 hype from teams, would also give them an upside scorer at the forward position.
