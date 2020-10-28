Are there any players you’ve studied when trying to improve your game? Cam Reddish: When I was a kid, I was a huge Kevin Durant fan. But as I got older and started becoming Cam Reddish, I liked who that is so I’m cool with that.
October 28, 2020 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
Kellan Olson: James Jones said he wants to continue to add shooters and playmakers after seeing what the team is capable of in Orlando. Said that it comes across all 5 positions.
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle on Stephen Silas: “A great hire for the Rockets. Stephen did a great job for us here in Dallas helping us get back to the playoffs. Thrilled for him and his family.”
Jason Buckner, who has served eight years as manager of scouting for the Indiana Pacers, has joined the Detroit Pistons as their director of draft scouting, league sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell IndyStar.
Eben Novy-Williams. Where does the @utahjazz sale price rank alongside other recent @NBA deals? @LevAkabas breaks it down here Given that this is a pandemic, and Salt Lake isn’t LA, NYC or Houston, I’d say that’s a pretty darn good number for the NBA #SportsBiz
Chopra Gloabla, the whole health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, and The Social Change Fund, a foundation founded by NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul, that supports critical issues impacting the Black community, announced today a partnership to offer timely and important self-care resources to educators across the U.S. as they adjust to the unprecedented position they’ve been assigned as frontline support for students around the country.
“Teachers have the essential role of helping to shape the minds of the next generation and our future leaders, and given the challenging year we’ve had, this partnership is more important than ever,” says Carmelo Anthony, NBA All-Star and SCF co-founder. “We need to ensure we are supporting the heroes of our underserved communities and equipping them with the tools they need to prioritize their own mental and emotional health.”
October 28, 2020 | 7:45 pm EDT Update
Mark Berman: NBA source confirms Nate McMillan, former head coach with Seattle, Portland and Indiana, and Jeff Hornacek, former head coach with Phoenix and New York, are under consideration to join Stephen Silas’ staff when Silas is officially named the #Rockets new head coach