USA Today Sports

How anxious are you to finally get back on the court, a…

10 hours ago via Khari Arnold @ NBA.com
How anxious are you to finally get back on the court, and are there positives to being away from the game this long? Cam Reddish: I’m extremely excited. I don’t even know how long it’s been, so I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on the floor. Obviously, we’ve had the ability to be with our families on a more consistent basis. That definitely means a lot to us because we’re pretty much traveling during the season 24/7. We know it won’t always be like that, so we definitely appreciate it. I wouldn’t say the time off is negative in any way. I think it was positive. We were able to work out individually and tighten up our games. So, I’m excited.

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 28, 2020 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
Eben Novy-Williams. Where does the @utahjazz sale price rank alongside other recent @NBA deals? @LevAkabas breaks it down here Given that this is a pandemic, and Salt Lake isn’t LA, NYC or Houston, I’d say that’s a pretty darn good number for the NBA #SportsBiz

3 hours ago via Twitter

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Utah Jazz Sale
Chopra Gloabla, the whole health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, and The Social Change Fund, a foundation founded by NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul, that supports critical issues impacting the Black community, announced today a partnership to offer timely and important self-care resources to educators across the U.S. as they adjust to the unprecedented position they’ve been assigned as frontline support for students around the country.
3 hours ago via Blazers Edge

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

“Teachers have the essential role of helping to shape the minds of the next generation and our future leaders, and given the challenging year we’ve had, this partnership is more important than ever,” says Carmelo Anthony, NBA All-Star and SCF co-founder. “We need to ensure we are supporting the heroes of our underserved communities and equipping them with the tools they need to prioritize their own mental and emotional health.”
3 hours ago via Blazers Edge

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

October 28, 2020 | 7:45 pm EDT Update
Home