How anxious are you to finally get back on the court, and are there positives to being away from the game this long? Cam Reddish: I’m extremely excited. I don’t even know how long it’s been, so I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on the floor. Obviously, we’ve had the ability to be with our families on a more consistent basis. That definitely means a lot to us because we’re pretty much traveling during the season 24/7. We know it won’t always be like that, so we definitely appreciate it. I wouldn’t say the time off is negative in any way. I think it was positive. We were able to work out individually and tighten up our games. So, I’m excited.
October 28, 2020 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
Kellan Olson: James Jones said he wants to continue to add shooters and playmakers after seeing what the team is capable of in Orlando. Said that it comes across all 5 positions.
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle on Stephen Silas: “A great hire for the Rockets. Stephen did a great job for us here in Dallas helping us get back to the playoffs. Thrilled for him and his family.”
Jason Buckner, who has served eight years as manager of scouting for the Indiana Pacers, has joined the Detroit Pistons as their director of draft scouting, league sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell IndyStar.
Eben Novy-Williams. Where does the @utahjazz sale price rank alongside other recent @NBA deals? @LevAkabas breaks it down here Given that this is a pandemic, and Salt Lake isn’t LA, NYC or Houston, I’d say that’s a pretty darn good number for the NBA #SportsBiz
Chopra Gloabla, the whole health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, and The Social Change Fund, a foundation founded by NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul, that supports critical issues impacting the Black community, announced today a partnership to offer timely and important self-care resources to educators across the U.S. as they adjust to the unprecedented position they’ve been assigned as frontline support for students around the country.
“Teachers have the essential role of helping to shape the minds of the next generation and our future leaders, and given the challenging year we’ve had, this partnership is more important than ever,” says Carmelo Anthony, NBA All-Star and SCF co-founder. “We need to ensure we are supporting the heroes of our underserved communities and equipping them with the tools they need to prioritize their own mental and emotional health.”
October 28, 2020 | 7:45 pm EDT Update
Mark Berman: NBA source confirms Nate McMillan, former head coach with Seattle, Portland and Indiana, and Jeff Hornacek, former head coach with Phoenix and New York, are under consideration to join Stephen Silas’ staff when Silas is officially named the #Rockets new head coach