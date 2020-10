Lloyd Pierce: “There was a mother that saw her son being shot. There are people that were in that community that saw their neighbor and their friend being shot. We would like to say this was because of one situation or whatever we didn’t see prior to. But there’s a very big traumatic experience that’s going to come out of this. So how do we go into the community and help them? Because they’re not just going to move on. We’re not just going to move on. There are so many unintended consequences that occur as a result of a failure to protect and serve our communities.””