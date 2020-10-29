USA Today Sports

The ownership group behind the Atlanta Hawks announced …

8 hours ago via Front Office Sports

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 29, 2020 | 1:09 am EDT Update
Maybe Embiid and Simmons are destined for a breakup, but executives around the league say it would be shocking if it happened before next season—or during the season. The Rockets have experienced annual crash landings in the postseason, which Sixers fans can relate to. But you can’t simply blame the star players in either situation. The Sixers’ duo has had great success together, and in their own ways, play an efficient brand of basketball. The problem is the lack of an offensive initiator who can generate plays in the half-court to elevate their strengths.
8 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Storyline: Ben Simmons Trade?
But perhaps the Wizards want everybody to think that’s the case to drive up the asking price. As for the rumors — do they impact Beal? How much do they distract him? “When I’m playing and see those things, I don’t let it bother me,” he said this week on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast. “I feel like early in my career, it probably would have. “But now, it’s a place of just understanding your value, understanding you’re wanted — especially by teams who want to win, teams who want to win a championship.”
8 hours ago via Drew Shiller @ Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Rose also hired William Wesley for a role in the front office, who was his colleague at CAA. “There’s also a real fear in the NBA,” said Bill Simmons. “I’m fine talking about this. It’s rumor, heresy stuff. But it’s just a fact. Kentucky, Worldwide Wes had a great relationship with John Calipari. CAA’s got multiple Kentucky guys and there’s a real fear in the league that the Knicks are going to become the Kentucky pipeline team. “Devin Booker is a great example of that, right? Even though he’s on a big deal right now, at some point if he wanted to move out of there... “The league is kind of watching the Kentucky factor with that team.
8 hours ago via RealGM

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Ahead of Friday’s deadline between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association for either side to serve notice to terminate the collective bargaining agreement, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Athletic that the union and players are continuing to review the league’s proposal to begin the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22 and that she does not expect any decision by the end of the week. “The union and the players are analyzing all of the information and will not be rushed,” Roberts told The Athletic. “We have requested and are receiving data from the parties involved and will work on a counterproposal as expeditiously as possible. I have absolutely no reason to believe that we will have a decision by Friday. I cannot and will not view Friday as a drop dead date.”
8 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

Roberts added that she wants to make sure the players have enough time to prepare for the upcoming season, whenever it may begin. “The players are now being asked to re-pack their bags and head back to camp in a little over a month. The prospective loss of revenue largely forms the basis of this proposal. Since its receipt a week ago, the NBPA — as is our practice — is reviewing and assessing the proposal and its underlying thesis. We will do so as expeditiously as practicable. Our focus will also include an analysis of any relevant health and safety implications. Simultaneously, we will be addressing these issues with our players. And, while we are all anxious to resolve these and other substantive issues outstanding between the parties, we plan to proceed at a pace that provides our players ample opportunity to determine the best way to proceed.”
8 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

Home