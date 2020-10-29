The Virginia basketball program says it’s a family. Those words rang true Thursday afternoon, when former UVa stars Devon Hall, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome worked out at Charlottesville High School with Damin Altizer, a player development coach and the head coach of the St. Anne’s-Belfield varsity boys basketball team. Altizer walked on for the UVa men’s basketball team more than a decade ago.
October 29, 2020 | 7:51 pm EDT Update
League, players pushing CBA talks deadline back?
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said that he “absolutely” expects Friday’s deadline for the NBA or the National Basketball Players Association to opt out of the collective bargaining agreement to be pushed back, as the two sides work through several issues ahead of returning to play for the 2020-21 season.
“Absolutely,” Brogdon, an NBPA vice president, said Thursday in an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, when asked if he expected the deadline to be pushed back. “The way talks are going, this is a super complicated issue, and there’s a lot to balance. [There’s] a lot of minds working on this collaboratively, on both sides. So it’s going to take some time. I don’t think a few weeks, but I think it will take at least a few more days.”
“I think those are the two options,” Brogdon said. “We’re either going to start MLK Day, which I think a lot of the players are leaning towards, or we’re going to start the 22nd, Christmas time. But the huge difference is revenue. Revenue, and trying to get the season back on track to start in that September-October range. So I think calculations are being done on both sides on how much revenue would be lost for each potential date, and we’ll have to come to some type of agreement and go from there.”
In addition to Hall, Hunter and Jerome, Justin Anderson, Anthony Gill and London Perrantes also spent time this offseason working with Altizer in Charlottesville. The coach feels fortunate that the same players who worked with him in college decided to keep using his services after they joined the professional ranks.
Chase Hughes: John Calipari on ESPN2 says Tyrese Maxey will be the next Jamal Murray or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, i.e. a Kentucky guard overlooked in the draft who later proves better suited for the NBA level. Could have cited Herro and Booker as well.
Less than a week before Election Day, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich appeared in an ad formally endorsing Joe Biden and once again criticizing President Donald Trump. Popovich, an Air Force veteran, slammed Trump’s alleged description of service members as “suckers” and “losers” and appealed to decency and the rejection of white supremacy in a one-minute ad put together by The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump conservatives.