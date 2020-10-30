You also touched on Jimmy. What were your thoughts on the team and the locker room dynamic? Jeff Teague: The first year, we were nice. If Jimmy didn’t get hurt, I think we’re a top-five seed in the West. Our team was good. We were locked in. Jimmy just wants to win. He doesn’t care how many points he scores. He doesn’t care about the assists. He just wants to win. That’s what I loved about him. I don’t think anybody really had a problem with that. He’s hard-nosed, so he wants to win at any cost, so he’s going to get on you. As a player, you’ve got to be able to accept that. I think, for the most part, most of the guys accepted that he’s going to get on you because he’s going to work just as hard. You can get back on him because he wants that kind of energy too. As a veteran, I loved that. If I’m not in the right spot, get on me. If you’re not in the right spot, I’m going to get on you. I think that’s what helped our team get a lot better.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 30, 2020 | 2:02 pm EDT Update
The Brooklyn Nets announced today the hiring of Mike D’Antoni and Ime Udoka as assistant coaches and Amar’e Stoudemire as a player development assistant. They join assistant coach Jacque Vaughn, assistant coach/director of player development Adam Harrington, assistant coach Jordan Ott, assistant coach/player development Tiago Splitter and player development coordinator Ryan Forehan-Kelly on Head Coach Steve Nash’s staff.
“We’ve assembled an experienced staff of high-character individuals with varied backgrounds, both on and off the court, that will help create a solid foundation for me and our players,” said Nash. “When I set out to build this staff, I wanted to put together a committed group that would connect with our players and help put them in the best position to succeed as a team. With coaching and playing experience at the highest level and a deep background in player development, I’m confident that we’ve put the right people in place to lead us forward.”
Jared Dudley: Happy birthday to my boy @Devin Booker !!!!! That bubble bump was just the beginning!!! This year he puts the league on notice!!!! Enjoy your day brotha!!
Warriors forward Draymond Green was 18 years old the last and only time he voted in a presidential election, during his freshman year at Michigan State in November 2008. Green voted for Barack Obama over John McCain, then checked the box alongside every other Democratic candidate on the ballot. “The reality is, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing,” Green said in a recent interview with The Chronicle. “I just knew I grew up poor and my family was Democrats.”
“I was part of the group that believed my vote doesn’t matter,” Green said. “I didn’t understand what the popular vote and the electoral college actually means. So really getting educated and understanding the entire process, that’s what triggered it for me. I will 100% vote this year. Trump won Michigan last time; that’s ridiculous. He and the state of Michigan have nothing in common. … It was decided by 10,000 votes, and look at the people of my ethnicity, my age group, who didn’t vote. So we’re trying to bridge that gap and educate my peers on the importance of getting out to vote.”
October 30, 2020 | 1:15 pm EDT Update
League allowing group practices in team facilities
Shams Charania: The NBA has informed its 30 teams that they are now allowed to open practice facilities for group practices, workouts and scrimmages with up to 10 players, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.