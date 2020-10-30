What role do you envision for yourself on a team next season? Jeff Teague: Honestly, I just want to go to a team where we’re playing to win. I want to win. Like you’ve said, I’ve been to the playoffs for the first nine years of my career. That’s all I know is winning, competing, and trying to get to that ultimate goal of a championship. That’s what I want to play for is to win. If that’s starting or coming off the bench, I just want to play a significant role in winning. That’s really it for me. I know if I get a chance to play and compete, I’m going to play well. I’m not really worried about an exact situation, or I need to be able to start or whatever. I just know if I can get on a team and we’re going to win, I’m going to help in any way, and I’ll affect us winning.
Is there anything besides being on a winning team that’s on your free agent checklist? Jeff Teague: Nah. I really don’t have one. I’m really open to all scenarios. Like I said, winning is just the whole thing. I don’t want to go to a team where we’re trying to build for the draft. I don’t want to do that. I want to try to compete to win. I enjoy playing in the playoffs, and most of the teams in the NBA are striving to get to the playoffs and compete. That’s the beauty about our league.
Jon Krawczynski: Jeff Teague has decided to exercise his $19 million player option for next season, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN.
Shams Charania: Jeff Teague has agreed to a three-year, $57M deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell The Vertical. 3rd-year player option.
Al Iannazzone: Knicks are likely not an option for Jeff Teague, a source said. It seems the Timberwolves are the frontrunners for him.
Sam Amick: Updated intel on Minnesota front: expectation from folks who would know is that Jeff Teague is heavy, heavy favorite with T-Wolves.
Jeff Zillgitt: Teague a strong possibility, I'm told, in a potential Teague-Butler-Wiggins backcourt. twitter.com/sam_amick/stat…
Tony Jones: Tribune sources: Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague have mutual interest once free agency starts
Leo Beas: Per source, Jeff Teague and the Sacramento Kings have mutual interest as free agency approaches.
Bobby Marks: Indiana had a $4m team option on Lavoy Allen that was declined. Pacers could have $27-30m in room but at the cost of J. Teague and C. Miles.
Had George been selected to an All-NBA team, and had the Pacers made it clear right away that the super-max check would be coming his way, George still planned on taking the patient and prudent road here. Wait to see if the Pacers could re-sign point guard Jeff Teague in free agency before even thinking about signing that dotted line.
What can $19 million get the Knicks in free agency? That’s unclear at this point. But it doesn’t seem like enough to lure New Orleans point guard Jrue Holiday or Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague, who some in the organization see as potential free-agent targets, per league sources.
Nate Taylor: Nate McMillan expects Paul George back. He also thinks he can make Jeff Teague (a free agent) better next season.
Teague will be a free agent this summer, and after finishing Game 4 with 15 points and 10 assists, including a critical steal and three-pointer down the stretch, he made clear that he hopes to remain with the Pacers. “I love Indiana,” Teague said. “You all know me, born and raised, tattoos on my arm. I’ve wanted to play for the Pacers my whole life. It’s a great opportunity for me and I love to be here.”
Teague and George got off to a rocky start, and they're still learning how to split ball-handling duties. (Teague is a free agent this summer, and has not made any decision regarding his future, according to sources). Turner is ready to do more, and Ellis needs the ball when he takes Miles' spot alongside the four core starters. "We have a bunch of guys who play with the ball in their hands, and now they have to share," McMillan said. "That takes time."
There are members of the organization who also see Jrue Holiday and Jeff Teague as free agent targets. At the deadline, some discussed the idea of revisiting trade talks for Minnesota's Ricky Rubio as well.
However, Teague indicated the triangle offense isn’t well-suited for a penetrating point guard like himself and Knicks incumbent Derrick Rose. Teague, traded from the Hawks last summer to his hometown Pacers, said he’s not too familiar with the triangle except for the few times he’s been asked to defend it. Jackson has ordered a renewed emphasis on the triangle since the week before the All-Star break. “I never played in the triangle,’’ Teague told The Post before facing the Knicks on Tuesday at the Garden. “I don’t know too much about it – just from guarding it years in the past. So I recognize it.’’
The Brooklyn Nets announced today the hiring of Mike D’Antoni and Ime Udoka as assistant coaches and Amar’e Stoudemire as a player development assistant. They join assistant coach Jacque Vaughn, assistant coach/director of player development Adam Harrington, assistant coach Jordan Ott, assistant coach/player development Tiago Splitter and player development coordinator Ryan Forehan-Kelly on Head Coach Steve Nash’s staff.
“We’ve assembled an experienced staff of high-character individuals with varied backgrounds, both on and off the court, that will help create a solid foundation for me and our players,” said Nash. “When I set out to build this staff, I wanted to put together a committed group that would connect with our players and help put them in the best position to succeed as a team. With coaching and playing experience at the highest level and a deep background in player development, I’m confident that we’ve put the right people in place to lead us forward.”
Warriors forward Draymond Green was 18 years old the last and only time he voted in a presidential election, during his freshman year at Michigan State in November 2008. Green voted for Barack Obama over John McCain, then checked the box alongside every other Democratic candidate on the ballot. “The reality is, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing,” Green said in a recent interview with The Chronicle. “I just knew I grew up poor and my family was Democrats.”
“I was part of the group that believed my vote doesn’t matter,” Green said. “I didn’t understand what the popular vote and the electoral college actually means. So really getting educated and understanding the entire process, that’s what triggered it for me. I will 100% vote this year. Trump won Michigan last time; that’s ridiculous. He and the state of Michigan have nothing in common. … It was decided by 10,000 votes, and look at the people of my ethnicity, my age group, who didn’t vote. So we’re trying to bridge that gap and educate my peers on the importance of getting out to vote.”
League allowing group practices in team facilities
Shams Charania: The NBA has informed its 30 teams that they are now allowed to open practice facilities for group practices, workouts and scrimmages with up to 10 players, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.