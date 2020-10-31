All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Hawks interested in landing Nate McMillan shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter TheSteinLine Marc Stein: Along with the Houston Rockets, league sources say that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a potential landing spot for former Pacers coach Nate McMillan Coaching, Nate McMillan, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Coaching, Nate McMillan, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email