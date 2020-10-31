USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks interested in landing Nate McMillan

Marc Stein: Along with the Houston Rockets, league sources say that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a potential landing spot for former Pacers coach Nate McMillan

