33 mins ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
Lo and behold, his two most famous clients, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, showed up at the Los Angeles gym to watch. NBA scouts and executives were not permitted into the gym for this made-for-TV event that was not governed by NBA rules. The Pro Day, sources said, was watched by the Knicks on TV. Other Paul clients gathered included Draymond Green, Tristan Thompson, Trae Young and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. According to a source, some agents were unhappy with the setup, feeling it was unwarranted exposure for Paul’s clients, but the NBA let it go on.

October 31, 2020 | 4:29 am EDT Update

League fears massive losses due to delay

And without assurances that the pandemic will allow for fans in arenas this season — and projections that their absence could cost the league more than $4 billion in lost revenue — the NBA fears delaying the start of the 2020-21 season until January could cost the league an additional $500 million to $1 billion in revenue losses next season and beyond, sources said.
33 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

The NBA and NBPA are still at odds over a start date to the season, with the union resisting thus far a league plan to open a shortened 72-game regular season on Dec. 22 and complete the NBA Finals before the Summer Olympics in July, sources said. The union has countered with a mid-January start, but wants to continue discussing the issue with its players, sources said. There is a level of impatience growing within the NBA, which wants to get a deal executed and get plans for a new season moving quickly, sources said.
33 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Significant gaps remain between the NBA and NBPA on how the league will account for reductions in players’ salaries in light of the significant financial losses for 2019-20 and steeper projections of losses next year, sources said. The NBA and NBPA split the basketball related income (BRI), and the league recently told teams that 40% of that revenue could be lost without gate receipts this season, sources said. The NBA’s revenue was down 10% to $8.3 billion for the 2019-20 season, according to data provided to teams from the league.
33 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Lakers swingman Danny Green, of Long Island, said James may sit out the first month of the season if Dec. 22 is opening night. Let him — as long as King James suits up opening night for the ring ceremony and on Christmas, the bonanza day of its television partners. “Certainly, it creates some challenges,’’ Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Post. “But challenging times require adaptation. I have no doubt we will be fine.’’
33 mins ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

But because everyone’s been talking about this Sixers group for so long, most of the takes are just recycled at this point. So what better time to get a fresh opinion from someone who was closer to Embiid and Co. than just about anyone. That’s right, former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie. The originator of “The Process” gave a rare interview on Friday, joining Pablo Torre on ESPN Daily. During the podcast, he shared his thoughts on the Embiid and Simmons trade talks. Torre: What do you think when you hear, invariably, rumors about ‘you know what, they gotta trade this guy?'” Hinkie: Oh gosh. Don’t people remember what it took to get them? For all of them. Getting a star player in the NBA is not impossibly hard, but close. It requires either an incredible amount of luck, or an amazing amount of time, or some other way to try and get at it. So what is Jo? 26? To have a young player who is nominally, in a traditional sense, just entering his prime, and say ‘oh we’ve got to blank.’ No, job one is you’ve got to get great players on your team, and he is one. And so, I’m not alone on this, you’d be loathe to think we have to do anything and we have to do anything that requires you to potentially move a great player. They don’t move very much for a reason, because people rightly don’t let them go very often for a reason.
33 mins ago via CBSSports.com

Ayton, who has seemed markedly more mature and locked-in during the Bubble and since, agreed with Jones’ point. He spoke to why the way the Suns have come together was so impactful to him. “If you’re not all in completely, you will be pointed out,” Ayton said. “Guys work on their game every day. We work hard, and we’re great guys off the court as well. We’re young and from different areas in the world, but for us to just compete and become one, it’s something that was really new from my career playing basketball.”
33 mins ago via Brendon Kleen @ Bright Side of the Sun

