8 hours ago via ESPN
Zach Lowe: A number of front office guys recommended the Hawks to me last night. What about the Hawks for Tobias? You know they want to win, really want to make the playoffs. I don’t see it. I just doesn’t feel like a Travis Schlenk player to me. I think if in the when they’d move to get a veteran in there, they will really prioritize defense because they know they need a lot of defense around Trae Young.

9 months ago via Ky_Carlin
10 months ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
One front office source told me that he believes Horford and Harris aren’t any more tradable than CP3; if teams don’t want to take on Horford or Harris, it would be tough for the Sixers to cobble together the salaries to make a deal work for any of the fantasy trade targets like Paul or Kyle Lowry or Jrue Holiday.

October 31, 2020 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
Even before the Lakers won the championship, some were ready to attach an asterisk. Vogel pushed back on that concept, pointing out that not every team was ready to grind out all those months in the bubble. “To endure that type of intense pressure environment, where every detail is scrutinized, where the intensity was high,” he said, “to endure those meetings with no outlet of family, or whatever single guys would be doing, without an outlet, was one of the biggest challenges. It was a credit to all the participants to lean on and to support each other.”
2 hours ago via Kyle Goon @ Orange County Register

If the Toronto Raptors are forced to relocate next season because of COVID-19 restrictions, the smartest answer could become reality: a move to Newark. The Raptors have spoken to the operators of the Prudential Center about using their 19,500-seat arena, according to a source. It’s one of a few options for Masai Ujiri’s squad, and a preference for the NBA because of its close proximity to all of Toronto’s division foes.
2 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

The Raptors have also discussed playing in Tampa Bay or Nashville or as tenants in another NBA team’s arena, according to a source. Kansas City pitched its T-Mobile Center. Louisville was floated and reportedly shot down. There’s been speculation about the team moving over the border to Buffalo, just like the Toronto Blue Jays during the last MLB season. While some of those destinations offer a warmer climate, none can match the geographical sense of The Rock.
2 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

October 31, 2020 | 3:00 pm EDT Update
Dallas Mavericks main man in Luka Doncic instantaneously took over the league when he first came over back in 2018. His impressive showing as a Mavs newcomer playing against tenured players eventually earned praise from a longtime veteran in Jamal Crawford. In a video interview with SeeHendo on YouTube: “Special. Unbelievable. Even some of the great players, the feel he has for the game is uncanny. It’s a feel thing. It’s not something you can actually teach. You can teach how to play the game, what it is supposed to look like, things you’re supposed to do on the court, but his feel you can’t teach. That’s what makes him special. He is one of my favorites to watch.”
5 hours ago via Clutch Points

