Zach Lowe: A number of front office guys recommended the Hawks to me last night. What about the Hawks for Tobias? You know they want to win, really want to make the playoffs. I don’t see it. I just doesn’t feel like a Travis Schlenk player to me. I think if in the when they’d move to get a veteran in there, they will really prioritize defense because they know they need a lot of defense around Trae Young.
One front office source told me that he believes Horford and Harris aren’t any more tradable than CP3; if teams don’t want to take on Horford or Harris, it would be tough for the Sixers to cobble together the salaries to make a deal work for any of the fantasy trade targets like Paul or Kyle Lowry or Jrue Holiday.
October 31, 2020 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
Bob Beyer joining Stan Van Gundy in New Orleans
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento assistant Bob Beyer is joining Stan Van Gundy’s coaching staff in New Orleans, sources tell ESPN. Beyer had been with SVG on his staffs in Orlando and Detroit.
Even before the Lakers won the championship, some were ready to attach an asterisk. Vogel pushed back on that concept, pointing out that not every team was ready to grind out all those months in the bubble. “To endure that type of intense pressure environment, where every detail is scrutinized, where the intensity was high,” he said, “to endure those meetings with no outlet of family, or whatever single guys would be doing, without an outlet, was one of the biggest challenges. It was a credit to all the participants to lean on and to support each other.”
If the Toronto Raptors are forced to relocate next season because of COVID-19 restrictions, the smartest answer could become reality: a move to Newark. The Raptors have spoken to the operators of the Prudential Center about using their 19,500-seat arena, according to a source. It’s one of a few options for Masai Ujiri’s squad, and a preference for the NBA because of its close proximity to all of Toronto’s division foes.
The Raptors have also discussed playing in Tampa Bay or Nashville or as tenants in another NBA team’s arena, according to a source. Kansas City pitched its T-Mobile Center. Louisville was floated and reportedly shot down. There’s been speculation about the team moving over the border to Buffalo, just like the Toronto Blue Jays during the last MLB season. While some of those destinations offer a warmer climate, none can match the geographical sense of The Rock.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr cast his vote, then spent some time Saturday morning greeting others who visited the ballot drop-off location at Chase Center. Kerr handed out Warriors-themed blue “I Voted” stickers to match the one on his gray sweatshirt.
“It’s an easy way to vote; I just dropped my ballot off,” Kerr said. “We’re trying to remind everybody not only of the importance of voting, but we’re trying to make it as easy as possible to exercise your vote. It’s important for everybody to have that right and to have easy access.”
MeidasTouch.com: This is very cool! There’s a virtual Biden event tonight in PA featuring The Black Eyed Peas, Questlove, The O’Jays, Kevin Bacon, Jason Alexander, 76ers stars Julius Erving and Ben Simmons, Senator Bob Casey, and many, many more!
October 31, 2020 | 3:00 pm EDT Update
Dallas Mavericks main man in Luka Doncic instantaneously took over the league when he first came over back in 2018. His impressive showing as a Mavs newcomer playing against tenured players eventually earned praise from a longtime veteran in Jamal Crawford. In a video interview with SeeHendo on YouTube: “Special. Unbelievable. Even some of the great players, the feel he has for the game is uncanny. It’s a feel thing. It’s not something you can actually teach. You can teach how to play the game, what it is supposed to look like, things you’re supposed to do on the court, but his feel you can’t teach. That’s what makes him special. He is one of my favorites to watch.”